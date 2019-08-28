Preston and West Side high schools opened their football season last Friday night hosting a four-team Jamboree. Grace and Malad high schools also participated in the contest that gave each team 20 offense plays starting from the 40 yard line to score the most points. Two scrimmages were held on the field at a time.
Despite the fact that the event was a glorified practice, local team rivalry was tight, both for the fans and the players. Against the Indians, the Pirates were first to take the offensive position and came out running on the first of their 20 plays resulting in a touchdown. Pirate running back Jaxon Moser broke thru the Indian defense and sprinted 40 yards for the touch down. Both teams ended up with three.
Preston Coach Eric Thorson said he used the jamboree as a “great pre-season evaluation for all our players and to get our depth charts on our players.” Of the 95 boys dressing for the game this fall, he was able to get every one of them onto the field during the event.
“We saw a lot of good things,” he said, thanking West Side for hosting jamboree.
“I was pretty happy with the way our team preformed. We made a lot of mistakes but the effort and intensity were very good. Jamborees do not count for anything but it was a good starting point for us to build from,” said Pirate Coach Tyson Moser.
The Pirates open their regular season Friday at home hosting the Firth Cougars at 7 p.m. The Indians will be playing Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Utah State University Maverick Stadium against Logan High School at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Stokes Market.