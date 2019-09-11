The West Side teams have two cross-country meets under their belts and are looking good. They travel to Idaho Falls on Friday, Sep. 13 for the prestigious Tiger/Grizz meet.
“Last Saturday we participated in the Cardinal Classic at Soda Springs,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. “Natalia Lewis finished just one place out of the medals with her teammates Ashlyn Willis, Christina Tripp, Eliza Olson, and Alaina Telford also finishing well. We have had a few injuries on the team but are working on coming back for the Tiger/Grizz competition in Idaho Falls this Friday.”
“At the Weber Invitational on Aug. 30, Ashlyn Willis took first place and Natalia Lewis took second place just one second behind her teammate in the JV classification. The team took second out of 27 teams and looked strong.”
In Ogden the boys’ team had a strong showing from Jacob Moffat who finished 51st with a time of 16:35. Teammates Brentan Noreen, 17:46.5, Samuel Beutler, 19:38.2, Sr, Alex Winward, 20:24.5, Hyrum Tolman, 21:49.6, and Gideon Beutler, 22:00.6 weren’t too far behind.
The competitive Cardinal Classic saw improvements from some of the boys’ pack but Moffat and Brentan Noreen did not fare quite as well as in their opener in Ogden though they placed higher in the standings.
Moffat came in 30th with a time of 18:02.74, Brentan Noreen 18:23.80, Bradyn Noreen19:33.04, Alex Winward 20:35.80, Samuel Beutler 20:51.83, Gideon Beutler 21:19.94 and Hyrum Tolman 22:07.45.