The September school board meeting for the West Side School District began with the one thing any elementary student dreams of: a field trip. While the destination wasn’t as exciting as, say, a dinosaur museum, the construction site of the school’s new addition was exciting in its own way.
Superintendent Spencer Barzee gave the school board a tour of the building. The classrooms on the ground floor east of the Elwell Gym are largely framed and the fire sprinklers are almost half way done. Several facts came to light during the tour. Superintendent Barzee revealed an interesting legal fact about school classrooms: if they are 1,000 square feet or more they require two exits per the fire code, so the new classrooms are 950 square feet.
The classrooms above the kitchen will be left largely unfinished. While the school does have the majority of the building supplies for it, they have to ration out the finances for the project, so things such as the elevator for the disabled students to reach those second-floor classrooms is low on the list as no one will be taking classes in them for some years. The new bathrooms just outside the multipurpose room, however, are a very high priority. So while the school district isn’t robbing Peter to pay Paul, they are telling Peter to move to the back of the line.
The multipurpose room/cafeteria will have a hardwood floor like a standard gym. This was chosen over other flooring options for several reasons. First, any future patching can be done to the flooring to minimize how obvious it is extending the length and look of the whole floor. Second, several coaches have requested a wooden floor for their practice courts as that is what their players will be playing on in real games.
Once everyone got back to the middle school library, Superintendent Barzee moved onto the next topic — a new electric travel bus. The school has sent a grant request to the Environmental Protection Agency to fund the purchase which of two electric school buses, which if granted would give the school $375,000 per bus.
The goal in purchasing an electric bus is not so much an environmental thing as financial. With fuel costs rising, the electric bus would be an excellent cost saver over traditional diesel. While the initial cost of a diesel bus is $130,000 and an electric is $375,000, the cost of fuel is what made it the most appealing to the school board. After 150,000 miles a diesel bus costing $0.50 a mile comes to $85,000 in fuel, while an electric bus costing $0.08 a mile would cost only $12,222.
One bus would be put on a standard bus route and the other bus would most likely handle activity trips to Bear Lake and Pocatello, which can be done on a single charge. This is important as electric vehicle plugs are not standard; the bus can’t pull into a Tesla charging station and top off the battery. Modifications will be made in the bus garage so the buses can be charged as they require special plugs. It is important to note that the EPA grant will also provide $20,000 per bus for the charging infrastructure.
In more somber news, bus supervisors, board members, and administration from the West Side School District paid a surprise visit to retiring bus driver, Helen Robbins. Helen was a mainstay for many students in the district. Teachers changed from year to year, but she remained a constant as their faithful bus driver for 40 years.
She drove three different bus routes and was one of the favorites and most sought-after drivers to handle extracurricular activities. Helen was beloved by many and showed her love and support for the students by not only transporting them, but also attending sporting and other events to cheer them on. During her career as a bus driver, she drove an estimated 400,000 miles under six different supervisors.
She was honored with a plaque that read: “Thank you, Helen, for your outstanding driving for the students of the West Side School District. You have ensured the safety of your beloved riders and been a champion for their efforts in the classroom and on the playing field. Thank you for your caring, unfailing support to all at West Side!”
She died from complications with cancer a few days later, and as the hearse drove from the Dayton church house to the cemetery the route was lined with buses — all flashing their lights as she passed.
