The September school board meeting for the West Side School District began with the one thing any elementary student dreams of: a field trip. While the destination wasn’t as exciting as, say, a dinosaur museum, the construction site of the school’s new addition was exciting in its own way.

Superintendent Spencer Barzee gave the school board a tour of the building. The classrooms on the ground floor east of the Elwell Gym are largely framed and the fire sprinklers are almost half way done. Several facts came to light during the tour. Superintendent Barzee revealed an interesting legal fact about school classrooms: if they are 1,000 square feet or more they require two exits per the fire code, so the new classrooms are 950 square feet.

