The West Side School board meeting for September was packed. There were more than 15 people in the room for the retirement of long time employee, Anna Mae Ward. Mrs. Ward, or Grandma Ward as Chairman Bracken Henderson’s kids like to call her, taught Chapter 1 at West Side High for many years, a type of study hall where struggling students can get help, be that academically or emotionally. Speaking as one of her former students she helped a young angry boy harness that anger into something productive.
Ward began teaching in 1976 (45 years) making her time at West Side the longest in the district’s history. She even commented that Spencer Barzee was her third superintendent. Henderson read off the commemorative plaque that was the board’s gift to her. Then surrounded by her children and grandchildren, and after a brief moment where she cheekily hid her face behind her own award, a commemorative photo was taken. She has been the kind grandmother many students have needed over these many years and she will be missed.
In other news the district increased the amount of pay that bus drivers will receive to $28 per route and $12.50 per hour for trips such as football games, etc. Parent teacher conference is coming up and the board would like all parents to know that there is a way to schedule your appointment with a teacher and that while walk-ins are still welcome; scheduled meetings will take priority.
In legal news the school district has decided to join a Mass Action/Mass Tort lawsuit against the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul. Juul has been accused by several school districts and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of marketing their products to teens and preteens. Superintendent Barzee said that there was no evidence that vaping was widespread in the district, but also said it would be foolish to assume it wasn’t present. Several football players were suspended for using the product recently.
Given the devout religious culture of the area many students who wish to experiment with a tobacco product choose vaping over traditional cigarettes, which leave the user smelling like anything from strawberries to nothing at all, instead of a used ashtray. Barzee said many e-cigarettes specialize in being discreet so at a glance they look like USB Thumb Drives to better enable charging in public.