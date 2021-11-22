West Side made history as the first 2A football team in Idaho to win back-to-back-to-back state football titles on Nov. 19 when they beat Firth 33-13.
The snow let up just in time for the team to enjoy their escort into Dayton. Despite being after midnight, the lights and sirens of fire trucks and police cars lit up the town as the procession made its way to the high school. A celebration assembly was then held recognizing the team with a fantastic turnout from the community in the wee hours of the morning.
A few of the things they accomplished were a fifth first-place trophy under coach Tyson Moser, and an eighth championship banner. They extended their winning streak to 32 games as the senior class finished its high school career with a 43-2 record.
The Pirates received the opening kick and got off to a good start on the first play from scrimmage. Cage Brokens sprinted 70 yards up the middle to paydirt and the Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead after just 20 seconds of actual game time. They went for two but couldn’t convert.
Easton Shurtliff forced a fumble that was recovered by Bryler Shurtliff on the Cougars’ 13-yard line. Four plays later Parker Henderson was not to be denied and scored from 1 yard out with 1:04 remaining, making it 12-0 when they failed to convert again.
West Side forced the Cougars to go three and out on all three of their possessions in the quarter and finish with zero yards on nine plays. Firth got on the board with 4:53 remaining in the half and closed the gap to 7-12 with their passing game.
The Pirates made up for the score with another Henderson TD, this time from three yards out, with 31 seconds to go in the half. The extra point by Christian Plancarte was good and West Side took a 19-7 lead into the break.
Firth received the kickoff to start the second half, but Owen Nielsen anticipated Gage Vasquez’s pass and picked it off, running 30 yards to the end zone.
Leading 26-7. the Pirate defense spent much of the third quarter on the field keeping the Cougars out of the end zone on two long drives that ended on downs.
One yard from a first down, Firth fumbled the ball and Shurtliff came up big ending the Cougar opportunity. Karson Chugg’s sack well behind the already distant line of scrimmage gave the Pirates that much more momentum.
The very first possession of the fourth quarter Shurtliff caught a pass from Blaize Brown under pressure, broke a tackle and made an 89-yard run to put one more nail in the Firth coffin with a 33-7 advantage.
The rest of the quarter was uneventful except for one final effort by the Cougars that resulted in a touchdown in the final minutes. They missed the extra point making it 13-33, and West Side finished the game with a first down that allowed them to run out the clock.