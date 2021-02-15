West Side competed twice this week and lost both duals with multiple forfeits. They travel to Grace on Friday, Feb. 19 for the 2A District 5 wrestling tournament.The Pirates were outpointed by West Jefferson, 72-4 on Feb. 11, and by 2A power Malad, 64-18, on Feb. 10. West Side was very short-handed in both duals and only wrestled in three matches against West Jefferson. Colten Gunderson (152) prevailed by major decision for the Pirates in that dual.
The Pirates reigned supreme in three of the nine contested matches against the Dragons and all three of those victories were in pinning fashion. Tige Roberts (113) stuck a returning state placer from Malad, and West Side also got pins from Hunter Checketts (138) and Aaron McDaniel (285).
Malad picked up 30 of its points via forfeit.