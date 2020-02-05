The West Side Pirates participted in a meet in Grace pn Jan 29 and the Digger Classic Classic Duals in Sugar-Salem on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. They faced multiple opponents from varioous schools.
West Side wrestling highlights from last week:
Jed Hurren at 98 lbs pinned Ezra Lewis (Madison) and Styger Hobbs (Grace) immediately. In an exhibition match Hurrin defeated Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) by decision 10-9.
Tayson Royer at 113 lbs defeated Justin Ray (Bear Lake) by decision Dec 10-3.
Joey Hansen pinned Trevor Mills (Malad) 1:56 into the match at 106 lbs.
Max Leavitt wrestled at 120lbs and pinned Andrew Curry (Sugar-Salem) immediately abd Jerry Carlton (Salmon) 1:56 minutes in.
Max Mumford at 126 lbs pinned Easton Hatch (Sugar-Salem) immediately.
Shadrach Groll at 145 lbs pinned Ethan Moss (Bear Lake) immediately.
Andrew Olinger at 160 lbs pinned Cole LaMoure (Salmon) 3:26 into the match.
Zach Groll pinned Hyrum Allen (Madison) at 182 lbs immediately.
Connor Robinson pinned Luis Herring (Preston), Zac Mayer (Bear Lake) and Braxton Welker (Madison) immediately at 285 lbs. He pinned Tyler Martens (Salmon) at the 1:14 mark. In an exhibition match he pinned Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) immediately.