West Side grapplers will attend the Braveheart Duals in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, January 4. They traveled to Malad for the Malad Invitational Wrestling Tournament on December 20-21.
In Malad the Pirates saw a lot of tough competition and finished with three wrestlers who placed in the top four. Senior Zach Groll who took fourth, sophomore Connor Robinson who placed third and freshman Tige Roberts who also finished third.
“Zach (182 lbs) fought hard and despite having his opponent on his back twice during the match,” said Coach Legrand Leavitt. “He narrowly lost by just a couple points. Connor (HWT) pinned two of his opponents in less than 20 seconds in the first round. Connor is very aggressive and a real ‘go-getter.’ His only loss was to Declo’s heavyweight. Tige wrestled 106 lbs and took 3rd place. He had some really tough opponents and really performed well.”
Coach Leavitt noted the efforts of all of the West Side grapplers so far this season. “Congratulations to all of the West Side wrestlers for all of the hard work and dedication. The Malad tournament is one of our tougher competitions of the season. The wrestlers all did a really great job!”