West Side finished off its second straight undefeated regular season and extended its program record winning record to 29 with a 62-18 drubbing of district rival Malad.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have minded to have a loss sometime in the year before district play, just to expose some things,” West Side head coach Tyson Moser said. “I honestly think a loss is good for you, so I don’t strive to go undefeated ... But we can’t do that now, so now our only choice is to keep on winning.”
The Pirates (8-0, 4-0) actually trailed in a game for the first time since their home- and season-opening victory over Firth. Malad (2-6, 1-3) burned West Side on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first series of the contest.
To their credit, the Pirates’ response was swift and decisive. West Side found paydirt on seven of its eight possessions in the opening half and took a commanding 49-6 lead into the locker room.
“Well, (our kids) definitely responded well,” Moser said. “For some reason, that just tends to happen to us over there (at Malad). I don’t know why, but they always seem to score first ... I thought it was actually good for our kids to be down for a minute and have to respond. That doesn’t hurt us.”
Like many opponents this season, Malad had no answer for West Side’s vaunted rushing attack, which accumulated 410 yards on 39 attempts and accounted for seven TDs. West Side quarterback Blaize Brown also did a superb job of keeping the Dragons honest at he completed all but one of his 12 passes for 102 yards, which included a 5-yard scoring strike to Parker Henderson.
Parker Moser rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 22 yards for the Pirates, who also got rushing scores from Brown (5 yards), Cristian Plancarte (65), Cage Brokens (26), Easton Henderson (7) and Gavin Waechtler (6).
Bryler Shurtliff, who verbally committed to Idaho State earlier this week, contributed with a 28-yard pick-six for West Side, plus he broke up three passes. Additionally, West Side’s defense got an INT from Hayden Robinson. Owen Nielsen also shined defensively for the two-time defending state champions as he recorded four tackles and two sacks, and broke up a pass.
The Pirates have only turned the ball over three times in eight games this season, but two of those turnovers occurred Friday.
West Side will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs, which starts next week.