The West Side girls bounced back from their loss to Aberdeen and eliminated the Bear Lake Bears from the 2A District 5 tournament. They traveled to Aberdeen again on Feb. 7 for an elimination game with the Tigers (score unavailable at press time). Soda Springs awaits the winner whom they will play on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Preston gym.
The Lady Pirates led 24-12 over the Bears at home on Feb. 5 with 1:14 left in the first half and 28-15 with 11 seconds to go. After the break west Side maintained their lead finishing the third quarter with a 47-35 advantage.
The Bears rallied in the fourth and got within seven but the Pirates answered and pulled away down the stretch for a 64-54 victory and another shot at taking down Aberdeen.
“We need to for sure secure this and play a good game,” said Coach Bridgett Garner before the game “We need to find ourselves a little with some confidence and all play together.”
They did just that and hope to maintain that confidence and momentum going into the next game.
“Who knows what will happen,” said Garner. “That’s what’s crazy about tournament play. I still believe if we play our game the way we know how we could take either (Aberdeen or Soda Springs).”
West side didn’t have their best showing in Aberdeen on Feb. 3. A slow start doomed them to playing catch up after falling behind 5-13 in the first quarter and still trailed by 14 at the half.
The Pirates came out strong in the third and outscored the Tigers 12-8 but couldn’t keep the momentum going and finished with a disappointing 40-58 loss. It was particularly disappointing after playing them so close in the regular season.
Sienna Fuller led the team with 12 points followed by Letti Phillips with 11. Natalie Lemmon added seven.