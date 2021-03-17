West Side traveled to Green Canyon for their first softball game of the season where they lost 1-16. The Pirates travel to Snake River on Wednesday, Mar. 17, and play at 4:30 p.m.
West Side could not get their bats going against Green Canyon. They gave up eight runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to make it a 16-1 game in four innings. The Lady Pirates were able to get across the plate in the fourth avoiding a shutout with one run but that was all they could generate behind the plate.
It was a valuable experience for the team, which has a number of young players who have little varsity experience. They look forward to the warmer weather and more time outside.