Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

West Side traveled to Green Canyon for their first softball game of the season where they lost 1-16. The Pirates travel to Snake River on Wednesday, Mar. 17, and play at 4:30 p.m.

West Side could not get their bats going against Green Canyon. They gave up eight runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to make it a 16-1 game in four innings. The Lady Pirates were able to get across the plate in the fourth avoiding a shutout with one run but that was all they could generate behind the plate.

It was a valuable experience for the team, which has a number of young players who have little varsity experience. They look forward to the warmer weather and more time outside.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.