The August meeting of the West Side School Board was a lengthy affair.
The meeting began with an in-depth examination of the board’s goals and priorities for the coming school year. These discussions covered everything from academics to sporting events. The mission statement for this coming year is “Prepare All Students for Success,” or PASS for short. With this goal in mind the district is hoping to prepare the students for their future responsibilities, be they personal, family or civic.
Next came the annual policy manual updates, many of which were focused on transgender people. For the purpose of clarity there needs to be some vocabulary words established going forwards. Sex is the biological aspect of a person, i.e. male and female. Gender is the social role a person chooses to fill, i.e. masculine and feminine. Where the two line up, which it does for the vast majority of the population, they are considered to be cisgender; where they do not, they are considered transgender. This is not to be taken as a holistic, all-encompassing definition of transgenderism. If you are curious, there are plenty of interviews with actual trans people available online.
First is the policy concerning student and family privacy. If for some reason the school board themselves can’t fathom at the moment, the district must acquire more information concerning a student’s religion, financial situation or gender, the school must first send out a consent form to the legal guardians. Filling out such a form and the questionnaire itself is entirely voluntary. The school is also required to notify parents of any drastic shifts in a student’s psychological, mental or physical health. This includes, but is not limited to, attempts to kill themselves.
Next came the concerns around out of state students. Basically it retains the district’s ability to say no to any potential students without the need to give a reason. They do wish to make it clear that in the past they have made exceptions for children of parents that are looking to move into the area and simply wish to get their kid established in school early. The school will continue to work with out of state parents and students on a case by case basis.
The item that really brought up the gender issue was the topic of school facilities that are separated by gender. These include bathrooms, locker rooms and hotel rooms. There was a long debate concerning various scenarios, i.e. a homosexual student in with those of the same gender, a trans student in either a boys or girls room, etc. In the end the board decided that biological sex would be the key factor over social gender. Coaches and other staff can evaluate on a needed basis, perhaps giving the hypothetical student a separate hotel room.
In the case of bathrooms, each school building, in addition to the large boys and girls bathrooms, features a single hole bathroom with a locking door so that anyone who does not feel safe using the bathroom assigned to their biological sex has an alternative.
The final matter of the policy manual that was passed that night was concerning security. Under the euphemistic term “Community Relations”, the board discussed what to do when a parent wishes to attend a school function and yet is on the sex offender registry. Long story short, the person in question must request permission from the school district each time. It is usually granted for the sake of the student having their parent at such pivotal moments in their lives.
The one matter that didn’t get passed was the item concerning student medicine. The issue many on the board had a problem with was the proposed overreach on the matter. The matter was tabled until they could figure out how to best handle various medications for various ages. For example, a high school student could be expected to handle their insulin and epi-pen on their own; a first grader, not so much. Also if a student is recovering from something like a car crash or surgery and has to take an opioid to function, that really isn’t something to keep in a place as unsecure as their locker.
The final major issue of the night was not part of the policy manual at all: valedictorians. As you may know, in recent years West Side has had multiple valedictorians at graduation. Board member John Jensen expressed a desire to return to a time when there was only a single Valedictorian. Citing examples such as gold medals at the Olympics, he is concerned that by having multiple Valedictorians they are cheapening the reward by removing its exclusivity. The counter argument is that by expanding the number of people who can be valedictorian they are allowing more people who work hard to be recognized.
The focus of the discussion then shifted to the valedictorian speeches during the graduation ceremony, which then brought up the criteria that the school would be using to determine valedictorian. For example, if the school uses the number of college credits as a factor then the student with a 3.7 GPA and ten college credits beats out the 4.0 GPA and zero college credits. This has proven an issue in the past, as some students wishing to attend BYU-Idaho opted out of taking outreach classes from USU as they could only take so many credits at BYU-I before not being allowed back. This issue has since been addressed by the university.
There was also talk centered on the actual picking of a valedictorian. They are often picked in the middle of their senior year. This allows them time to prepare for their speeches among other things. This has lead to some students being valedictorian with a failing grade their last semester. Superintendent Tyler Telford told the board that the final grades are submitted less than 24 hours before graduation so if they wait until then, some poor, unfortunate student is going to get told “Congratulations on being named Valedictorian! You have less than a single day to write a speech that will inspire your peers and make your parents and neighbors proud. Good Luck!”
In the end the board did finalize the criteria required to be a valedictorian. The senior student with the highest GPA will be the valedictorian. If there is more than one student with a 4.0 GPA, then they would also have to have at least 25 college credits. If none of the candidates meet that number of college credits then at least a 28 on the ACT, or similarly high score on the SAT, will be taken into consideration.
