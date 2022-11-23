Support Local Journalism

The West Side girls are off to a good start with two wins under their belt, the latest being a 53-40 victory over Grace at home on Nov. 16. The Lady Pirates traveled to West Jefferson on Nov. 19 and Firth on Nov. 22 (scores unavailable at press time). Nov. 30 will be a doubleheader with the boys team at North Fremont beginning at 6:30 p.m.

West Side started off a bit slow against the Grizzlies and trailed 0-5 before Aubrie Barzee put up their first two points of the game about midway through the first quarter. That basket got the Pirates going, but they still trailed 7-10 at the end of the quarter.


