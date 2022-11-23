The West Side girls are off to a good start with two wins under their belt, the latest being a 53-40 victory over Grace at home on Nov. 16. The Lady Pirates traveled to West Jefferson on Nov. 19 and Firth on Nov. 22 (scores unavailable at press time). Nov. 30 will be a doubleheader with the boys team at North Fremont beginning at 6:30 p.m.
West Side started off a bit slow against the Grizzlies and trailed 0-5 before Aubrie Barzee put up their first two points of the game about midway through the first quarter. That basket got the Pirates going, but they still trailed 7-10 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter went better for West Side. They tied it up 10-10 with under five to go in the half, but it took until the final 49 seconds for them to take the lead. Lettie Phillips hit a three and Barzee added another to finish the half with a 23-17 advantage.
In the third quarter, back-to-back threes by Grace closed the gap to two, but West Side kept up their defense and slowly built a 40-29 advantage going into the fourth. The Pirates had to keep fighting to win but were able to stop Grace from closing the gap in one of the best showings they have had against the Grizzlies in the past few years.
Barzee led the team with 17 points, followed by Phillips with 13 and Natalie Lemmon and Laney Beckstead 12 each. Julia Jensen added one point early in the game and figured prominently on defense for the Pirates.
Coach Bridgett Garner was pleased with the game.
“I always expect it to be a tough game,” she said. “They are a very fast team and like to push the ball like we do so we didn’t really get to push the floor as much as we liked. It took us a little bit to get in sync as a team on defense.”
