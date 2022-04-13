The Pirates traveled to Sugar-Salem on Apr. 7 for the Sugar-Salem Invitational. The girls and boys both placed seventh out of 15 teams. West Side varsity will be at Bonneville on Friday, Apr. 15 and Bear River on Saturday, Apr. 16. The JV will compete in Aberdeen today, Wednesday Apr. 13.
The West Side girls scored 46.5 points. Host Sugar-Salem was first with 120.5, Firth was second at 78.5, Aberdeen next with 78, and Soda Springs fourth at 75.
The Lady Pirates were led by defending 2A state 1,600-and 3,200-meter champion Aubrie Barzee. The junior took first in the 1600 at 5 minutes, 37 seconds and was second in the 800 (2:26.84).
Johanna Ebert was right behind her in the 800 (2:27.32) for third place and and finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:47). Madalyn Barzee took fourth in pole vault at 8 feet, 0 inches and Kynlee Beckstead tied for sixth place with 7’ 6”.
Sugar-Salem also won the boys side with 197.5 points followed by Canyon Ridge 102, Soda Springs 89 and Aberdeen 82. West Side edged Star Valley for seventh by one point with 25.
Brennon Winward was key, placing in the top ten for three events. He took third in the 110 hurdles (16.78), sixth in the 300 hurdles (43.86) and eighth in the triple jump (37-6.25).
Easton Henderson also scored for the Pirates with a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles (16.71) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.66).
Other highlights for the boys were a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:55.10) by Sam Tolman, Bradyn Noreen, Easton Henderson and Brennon Winward. And sixth place by Cage Brokens, Colten Gundersen, Sam Tolman and Bradyn Noreen in the 2x200-400-800m medley (3:58.14).
Letti Phillips took ninth and posted season records in both the 100m and 300m hurdles. Aubrie Barzee, Johanna Ebert, Madalyn Barzee and Letti Phillips took fifth in the 4x400 (4:28.01) and Letti Phillips, Tommi Henderson, Johanna Ebert and Aubrie Barzee fourth in the 100-100-200-400m medley (1:58.29).