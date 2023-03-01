...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
West Side places nine in top six at state wrestling
The West Side grapplers finished with an impressive third place in team scores at the 2A State wrestling tournament in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. New Plymouth took first with 190 points, Ririe second at 178, West Side third with 140, Malad fourth at 138 and Aberdeen fifth with 101. The scores show just how competitive the fifth district was this season with three teams in the top five.
Of the eleven wrestlers who qualified for state, nine advanced to the placement rounds.
Colten Gundersen (160) who defeated his first three bouts by fall prevailed in the championship round by decision 6-5 over Eli Prather (Potlatch) 12-4 for first place.
Gavin Peterson (106) and Aaron McDaniel (285) both placed second. Peterson fell to Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry) in the first place match by decision 2-9 and McDaniel was pinned by Nathan Willoughby (New Plymouth) in his first place match.
Jed Hurren (138) took third place with a win by decision 7-1 over Mossy Waite (New Plymouth) in the third place match.
Joey Hansen (132) placed 4th after falling to Riley Lundy (New Plymouth) in the third place match by decision 2-0.
Colter Barzee (98), Mitchell Mumford (113), Stellar Tew (126) and Ben Jensen (220) all took sixth place for West Side.
