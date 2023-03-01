Support Local Journalism

The West Side grapplers finished with an impressive third place in team scores at the 2A State wrestling tournament in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. New Plymouth took first with 190 points, Ririe second at 178, West Side third with 140, Malad fourth at 138 and Aberdeen fifth with 101. The scores show just how competitive the fifth district was this season with three teams in the top five.

Of the eleven wrestlers who qualified for state, nine advanced to the placement rounds.


