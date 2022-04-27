At the April 2022 West Side school board meeting the metaphorical rubber stamp got the proverbial workout. No major decisions — just that time of year to make sure things are still working properly.
The meeting began with a rundown of legislation the state approved that will affect the school district. House Bill 790 will increase funding for children’s literacy in grades K-3. HB 793 increases teachers pay. HB 804 just strips the name “Common Core” from the curriculum. HB 731 is for better training teachers to help students with dyslexia. HB 789 loosens the schools’ purse strings on health insurance.
The rest of the meeting was focused on the use of these bills.
HB 790 will be used to hire a full-time kindergarten teacher and fund other staff whose work focuses on literacy. The school submitted a survey to parents of the kids currently in kindergarten about possibly going full day and got a fairly even three-way split, with 20 parents saying yes to full day kindergarten, 18 saying no and 17 unsure.
For the teachers out there, the standard contract renewal date of May 1 will come and go without a state-backed contract renewal due to various delays that can’t happen by that deadline. The school board wishes to assure everyone that the contracts will be up for renewal by then and that they will be using flow-through dollars to align with inflation.
The state is also giving out a bonus to the employees of Idaho School Districts. Full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus added to their May paychecks, with those working half time getting half that and quarter time a quarter.
The students of West Side were set a task of raising $40,000 through the raffle last month. They just about doubled that by raising $77,000. While the board was beaming with pride as they talked about how the students were showing such pride and dedication to their school, they should never underestimate the power of three little words: “No School Today.”