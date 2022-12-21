...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
The West Side girls were disappointed in the opening games with district foes Malad and Soda Springs on the road losing both. They were at Grace on Dec. 20 (score unavailable at press time) and returned home to face Logan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. West Side will host North Fremont Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Against Soda Springs on Dec. 17, the Lady Pirates started off very well leading 12-11 and the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at the half. They maintained that lead through the third quarter where both teams scored 10 points but couldn’t hold on in the fourth.
Wet Side was outscored 6-25 in the final frame for a 38-53 loss. It was frustrating for the team who had played so well for three quarters to lose by such a margin.
“The fourth quarter we fell apart on defense and couldn’t find anything on offense,” said Coach Bridget Garner. “The score doesn’t reflect how good of a game we had. Laney Beckstead was so tough and played well in Soda game.”
Aubrie Barzee led the team with 12 points followed by Letti Phillips with nine and Beckstead with eight. Julia Jensen added five and Natalie Lemmon four.
In Malad West Side started off a little slow and trailed 7-12 after one quarter of play. They closed the gap to one in the second quarter, outscoring the Dragons 17-13.
Both teams continued to battle in the second half but some missed opportunities down the stretch left West Side with a 45-47 loss.
“We weren’t able to capitalize on a few opportunities right at the end,” said Garner. “We played panicked and that’s not our game. We will for sure take these as some lessons to prepare for the rest of our season.”
Beckstead led the Pirates with 11 points followed by Barzee and Lemmon with nine each. Tommi Henderson added seven, Holly Kropf four, Jensen three and Phillips two.
PHS GIRLS
The Lady Indians lost two road games last week and travel to Star Valley, Wyoming today to play at 7:30 p.m. They will be at Green Canyon High School on Thursday, Dec. 29 also at 7:30 p.m.
Preston fell behind early against Ridgeline trailing 6-20 at the end of the first quarter. They were outscored in every quarter for a 24-75 loss.
The Indians fared better against Filer where they led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and were tied 23-23 at the half.
The third quarter ended up being their downfall when Filer took an eight point lead that Preston could not overcome.
“We had a rough end to our third quarter as we could not grab a rebound,” Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. “I’m excited about each girl and the progress we are making. We know we can win these games. We are getting so close.”
Emma Kunz led the team with a career-high six 3-balls and a career-high 20 points, Taya Tews added 11 points followed by Jadely Roberts with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.