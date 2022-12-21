Support Local Journalism

The West Side girls were disappointed in the opening games with district foes Malad and Soda Springs on the road losing both. They were at Grace on Dec. 20 (score unavailable at press time) and returned home to face Logan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. West Side will host North Fremont Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Against Soda Springs on Dec. 17, the Lady Pirates started off very well leading 12-11 and the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at the half. They maintained that lead through the third quarter where both teams scored 10 points but couldn’t hold on in the fourth.


