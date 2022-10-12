Support Local Journalism

Parker Moser racked up 252 yards of total offense and West Side also looked sharp defensively on its way to a 21-6 road victory over Declo in a non-district football game on Friday night.

The Pirates (5-1) won the battle on both sides of the trenches against the Hornets (2-4) as they amassed 277 yards on 41 rushing attempts, plus limited the hosts to 79 yards on 27 rushes. West Side scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and nearly earned its third shutout of the season, but Declo found paydirt during the final eight minutes of action.

