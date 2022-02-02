The West Side Pirates split their games last week beating Malad and losing a non-conference game to Marsh Valley. There are three games left in the regular season and they are all district games. Wednesday, Feb. 2 the Pirates travel to Soda Springs and Friday Feb. 4 they host Bear Lake for Senior Night. Tuesday Feb. 8 West Side will face Aberdeen on the road. All three games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Pirates rolled over Malad on Jan. 29 winning 74-49 and are undefeated in district play. A 23-9 first quarter gave the Pirates everything they needed and they never looked back. Though the Dragons battled West Side won every quarter and continued to extend their lead. Blaize Brown led the scoring with 24 points followed by Ryker Love and Bryler Shurtliff.
Against Marsh Valley on Jan. 26 West Side gave Marsh Valley a run for their money before falling 50-60. The Eagles are a 3A team that has beaten every Idaho team they have played this season.
The Pirates trailed 8-12 at the end of the first quarter and the gap widened to seven at the half. The third quarter is where things fell apart for West Side but they kept fighting. Down 28-44 at the end of three, the Pirates pulled to within six in the fourth quarter but just couldn’t overcome the earlier deficit.
Shurtliff led the team with 28 points and Blaize Brown added eight. Ryker Love and Eli Brown chipped in six each and Easton Henderson two.