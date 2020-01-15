The Pirates took care of business last week winning both their non-conference games. They start playing conference teams this week beginning with a home game against Soda Springs on Thursday, Jan. 16, and a road game with Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 18. The varsity games start and 7 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m. and freshmen at 4 p.m.
West Side led Rich, Utah, 16-12, at the end of the first quarter on Jan. 10, in Utah. They allowed Rich to hit some threes in the first quarter that kept it close but the Pirates kept playing their game and led 34-29, at the half.
A big third quarter was the difference in the game when West Side outscored Rich 24-14 for a nice cushion going into the fourth. The Pirates finished the game with a 71-57 win.
Bryler Shurtliff led the way for West Side with 21 points followed by Ryan Beckstead and Isaac Frankman with 16 apiece. Blaize Brown chipped in 10, Easton Henderson four and Jaxon Moser and Ty Ward two each.
At home against Firth on Jan. 9, the Pirates led by just one at the end of the first quarter (16-15), but their offense in the second and defense in the third gave them everything they needed for the win.
West Side outscored Firth 25-14, in the second quarter for a 41-29 lead at the half and then limited the Cougars to just four points in the third quarter. The 54-33 lead to start the fourth was enough to carry them through the quarter for a 66-47 win.
Frankman was big for the Pirates with 26 of their points and Shurtliff added 19 to the tally. Ryan Beckstead put up nine points, Blaize Brown seven, Ryan Lemmon three and Ward two.