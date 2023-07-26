The July meeting of the West Side School Board was a continuation of the same processes that happen every summer: review last year and prep for the coming year.
A large portion of the meeting was taken up with such a review. Representatives from the elementary, middle and high schools were there to present a review of their data.
The elementary portion of the meeting focused primarily on the Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT). The elementary staff got praise from the school board as this year students that needed accommodations, such as more time to take the test, got them.
The middle school section focused on the ISAT’s as well but also talked of the many clubs the students can join such as robotics and 3D printing. There have also been competitions that the students have competed in and placed very highly, one of which was organized by NASA.
Mr. Trevor Jensen talked about the need to engage students with projects, citing a hypothetical example of how a student would grudgingly do a math assignment, but place that equation in the programming of a cool robot and they will spend hours doing it. The point he illustrated to the board was that middle school is when students transition from learning being intrinsically interesting, learning being fun for its own sake, to being extrinsically meaningful, where can they apply this knowledge.
I’m sure you, dear reader, can remember sitting in a classroom and, bored to tears, memorizing some historical fact, math equation or line of Shakespeare. The emphasis of these middle school programs is to eliminate that age old question, “When am I ever going to use this?”
This section of the meeting also focused on the Direct Writing Assessment (DWA). It was revealed that many college students across America don’t know how to write a college paper or form an argument. This has resulted in many universities setting up writing centers to train students in the art of writing research papers. It was then revealed that, on group projects, West Side graduates are often tasked with writing up the report because they’re the best writers of their group. This has been attributed to the DWA.
Though the DWA has been discontinued at the state level, the school district has cobbled together a grading rubric for the English teachers to grade them here at West Side. The test is scored by two teachers and if they cannot agree, a third is brought in to break the tie. This also shows the dedication of the teachers here, as in many school districts some teachers can’t come in during the summer.
The high school section once again focused on ISAT and DWA scores. Long story short on all grade levels, K-12, West Side School District is outperforming its neighbors and, as the cherry on top, the state average by a scale of almost two to one. West Side School District was ranked number six in the state out of all public schools in 2022 in mathematics.
With the review done, the night returned to its usual routine. Chairman Bracken Henderson earned his high school sports pass to get him into all future sporting events free of charge. This is awarded to any school board member that has served twelve years or more. He also presented Lisa Waldron with her appreciation plaque for all her years of service to the students, as she is retiring. There were also plaques for Christy Thornley and Celeste Biggs.
Clark Winward has compiled a database of past graduates, not only of West Side, but also Weston High. It was revealed that the sole error in his database of past students was due to the yearbook he was working from missing a page. The error was noticed by Board member Angela Beckstead’s mother and later fixed. In addition to the graduates, he is working on creating a Hall of Fame Committee to chronicle athletic achievements as well.
The board also is reviewing the rental rates for the Dahle Performing Arts Center. They are still exploring many options, including the creation of a commercial rental rate which would see professional performance companies charged more for the use of the space than small local performance troupes. For example, Cirque Du Soleil would be charged more than a local tap dancing class. The board then talked of their priorities in determining what to charge.
Those priorities include benefiting the students through exposure to not only culture, but also the chance to learn under those more experienced in stagecraft. Special attention was paid to balancing not only the budget, in getting large companies to pay what the space is worth, but also of the timing. An anecdote was told of one night when the Bar J Wranglers were performing while a basketball game was going on. Let’s just say that parking was a nightmare all around.
For the moment the council agreed to a stopgap measure while they consider their options. The rental fees have all gone up by $50, meaning that it now costs $100 per hour or $300 per day.
There was a brief review of the district’s hiring policy. Special attention was given to the American Board of Certification for Teacher Excellence (ABCTE), a program where a school district can hire a person to fill a teaching position while they study to get officially certified.
The meeting ended with the board tabling the discussion of updating the vision statement for the district. The current one can be found as part of their Continuous Improvement Plan. The vision statement consists of wishes and goals the district wants to achieve — not only in this coming school year, but beyond.
