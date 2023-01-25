The beginning of January’s West Side school board meeting sounds a bit like a child’s first scary story, ‘it was a cold and dark night’. The first action of the night was a tour of the construction of the new addition. The walk over from the Beutler middle school was a little tricky, as there was ice everywhere.
Once inside the main gym/multipurpose room the board was taken on a tour of the building and given various updates on the construction. In the kitchen the overhead vents have been installed along with two walk-in freezers. The tour happened largely by the light of cellphones, flashlights and even a headlamp, but even in that low light you could see our every breath steam in the cold night air. That is until we moved into the hallway connecting the new classrooms along the east side of the gym.
When the makeshift doors were opened we all saw the light and felt the heat touch our frozen cheeks. The classrooms are mostly finished in terms of actual construction. Now comes the finer work of setting up the ventilation, installing plugs, sinks and cabinetry. The board conversed about various aspects of the project, such as the need for new fire doors leading out of the gym. This was to get a better understanding of the issues and also to keep from going back out into the cold just yet.
Once back in the middle school library the issue of the new Chair and Vice-Chair of the school board came up, with Bracken Henderson and John Jensen ultimately, and respectively, being stuck with the jobs for another 365 days. We wish them luck or sympathy, whichever they need more of.
The first major issue was concerning everybody’s favorite subject: math. The state board of education has removed a requirement that students should have a math class for their senior year. The West Side school board would like to continue that requirement. Many of the board members felt it was important for students to know about finance and investing. In certain classes the Dahle family also provides $500 of investment funds for students to invest in a 529 educational savings plan.
There was much debate on the specifics of implementing the requirement though, such as what if the student already has the necessary math credits to graduate? What if they took the personal finance class in an earlier year? Among other questions. So the issue was tabled until next month, allowing them time to determine if a variance or something similar would need to be implemented.
The next issue was concerning the district’s tardiness policy. In the past a student would be marked absent if they were 15 minutes late for class, but there have been issues where students would make excuses about needing to use the bathroom and just never returning. So the policy has been changed so that a student is absent if they are late, miss, or skip out on more than 15 minutes, otherwise they’re just tardy.
This doesn’t affect excused absences such as for school trips or doctor visits. If a student is tardy five times then they must do half an hour of detention that Friday. Solomon Nielson approved the changes to the tardiness policy saying that he, “approved student tardiness.” There was a beat of dead silence before everyone burst out laughing, but the motion passed.
In smaller news, the school board meetings for 2023 will usually be held on the third Monday of the month at 8 p.m. unless stated otherwise prior to the meeting.
In emerging news, West Side’s Superintendent, Spencer Barzee, will be leaving his current position at the end of this school year to take up the role of Director of the Eastern Idaho Regional Support Center. This will not require him to physically move from the area. Spencer’s intention in making this announcement is to allow more time for a replacement to be selected. He also wished to thank everyone for the experiences he’s had while working at West Side School District 202.
