The March West Side School Board meeting began with the two favorite words of any third grader: field trip.
The board took a tour of the new multi-purpose building under construction, led by Superintendent Spencer Barzee. The tour started outside the north door of the E. L. Bud Elwell Sports Center (the gym) with discussion about the new locker room for visiting sports teams and current water drainage issues. The issue with drainage at the moment is whenever it rains or snows the area between the gym, the new construction and the middle school forms a small pond that slowly drains east towards the septic lagoon. The new locker rooms will be placed where the two structures connect.
The hallway and classrooms connecting the new cafeteria and practice courts to the doors south of the cafeteria has been mocked up. One of the six classrooms has already been built. The holdup for the remaining five is that the concrete had yet to arrive, which it now has. The roof of the classrooms required special double trusses, as it would be on the receiving end of any snow or rain coming off the roof of the gym and multipurpose room.
The main room itself will have eight hoops and a dividing curtain so it can do double duty when it is being used for PE. The north wall will have closets for the lunch tables to fold up into them, much like the ones in the current cafeteria do. The cafeteria will serve two lines of hungry students simultaneously.
The major issue going forward with construction is balancing time and money against need. For example, the need for the new locker room is more luxury than necessity, so the board might push that off to a later date. Another example is the elevator in the multipurpose room, with the current need for more classrooms being met by the six new rooms on the east side of the gym. The classrooms above the kitchen will remain empty and as such, any installation of an elevator inside the shaft can be postponed to free up funds elsewhere.
Other topics of discussion were whether to use a water- or oil-based finish on the hardwood floor. The board has tentatively decided on a water-based finish as oil yellows the wood, is more toxic and takes longer to cure. They are also looking into a cleaning machine to prolong the life of the finish as water-based wears out faster.
Barzee gave a very thorough tour of the building and had answers for every question asked right down to the grass — the soil they pulled away from the gym wall isn’t good for it. Barzee answered all except one question: “What’s up with the chicken?” Wandering around the construction site was a random Rhode Island Red just clucking like she thought she belonged there. Before leaving, board Chairman Bracken Henderson commented that the bird must think herself pretty lucky, having found the biggest coop in the world and having it all to herself.
As far as fundraising, the school is having its annual student fundraiser; however, in addition to the usual silent auction there is something new for the students.
In the elementary, each student who raises the most in their class gets a Jump Zone gift card and the class that does the most gets a pizza party. Middle and high school students get something a little better: for every $10 sold they can choose either a tardy makeup or a little extra credit in the class of their choosing, so essentially mommy’s little slacker can buy his or her way to an “A”.
There are various other prizes, but here’s the big one: the student with the highest sales gets a hoverboard. For those who aren’t the best at selling things, there is a school-wide reward if a milestone is reached. If the students can raise $40,000, the school will cash in a snow day. Basically, if the students can “make it rain,” the board will “make it snow.”