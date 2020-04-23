The implications for the school district due to Corona Virus were the major issue at the West Side school board meeting on Monday April 20. When asked why the meeting had been moved to a Monday Superintendent Spencer Barzee revealed that Governor Brad Little and the state board of education had a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday of last week to discuss the pandemic and its influence on the state’s schools. So rather than convene a meeting before and then immediately after the governor's meeting they chose to postpone theirs.
Even before the meeting began social distancing concerns were evident, the normal twelve seats for the public in the room had been cut down to three. After a lengthy discussion there was a unanimous push by the board to reopen the school and establish a sense of normalcy. Mr. Barzee specifically expressed his desire for many of the end of the year events such as Prom, the high school’s musical, end of year assemblies that celebrate student accomplishments, and especially graduation, happen as usual.
That said there were several concerns raised by the school board. One of those concerns is that with so little of the year remaining if the school reopens, then will they only be forcing the faculty to deal with, as Board member Bracken Henderson put it, “The last day of school for three weeks.” A counter concern was raised by Board member John Jensen about finals and how to administer them over the internet and ensure they are testing their student’s knowledge and not skills with a search engine.
The path to reopening the school is also barred by several conditions set forth by the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE). These conditions not only apply to the school itself but also the surrounding communities, including those it doesn’t even serve. One of those conditions is no “Community Spread” of the virus. Community Spread is described as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. This means that if, for example, John Doe tests positive for Covid-19, the first thing that happens is he is asked where he was in the past two weeks, during the viruses incubation period, and if he hasn’t left the area or met someone new then there is probably more virus cases in the community. It is important to note that at present there are no Coronavirus cases in Franklin County and no deaths in all of southeast Idaho. This is the major reason the board feels it is safe to even consider reopening.
Despite the criteria from the ISBE, the school district is able to meet what is required to return to school. Even if there wasn’t Covid-19 in Franklin County, that doesn’t mean school can be in session. West Side School District will remain closed through May 1. Returning to school after May 1st is contingent upon directives from Governor Little that will be released towards the end of next week as well as other stipulations being satisfied that have been set forth by regional and local health officials.
Another condition is that if the staff, faculty, students or their family members living with them have impaired immune systems, organ trouble or are in the at risk age range (65+), they are not required to return to school but may do so by choice, they are however encouraged not to by the board. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (masks and gloves) will be provided to faculty and staff upon request though students will have to provide their own voluntarily.
This allowance for students and faculty to have the option of voluntarily coming back to school or not, raised a new concern, that of overworking the faculty and staff by making them teach the same class twice, once in person and the other online. Another issue is bus drivers, since many of them are over 65 they are at a higher risk of death than the students they bus to and from school. To ensure the safe and timely travel of the students, after the board meeting Mr. Barzee called all the bus drivers and confirmed that they were ready and willing just as soon as school was back in session. At present, on paper, the school has enough drivers to handle all the bus routes, should one or more refuse there are members of the faculty and staff, including substitute teachers, who are certified to drive a bus. As with many things right now it is a process of waiting, seeing and working with whatever situation happens next.
There is some good news and bad news concerning the pandemics' effect on the financial sectors of the world and their effect on the local school district. The good news is that with the pending recession material and labor costs for construction will go down. The bad news is that there is currently a freeze on all hiring and no raises either. There may even be pay cuts.
In Share the Good Times the pandemic reared its head too. 98% of parents to elementary students turned up to collect homework packets for their children. The teachers lined up in front of the elementary and deposited packets into the passing cars so the kids could continue their studies. Some teachers at the middle school have reported some students are doing better with the Zoom classes as opposed to a traditional classroom setting. Both parents and teachers have expressed gratitude to each other for the hard work they are all putting in. The high school has been able to maintain rigor online thanks to the support of the community, students who don’t have access to the internet at home have been able to go to the LDS churches in their area and connect there. In a slight twist of fate the high school Biology teacher, Mr. LeGrand Leavitt, and his family planted the school's greenhouses with flowers and plants which are available for purchase in May.