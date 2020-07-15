In its regular board meeting tonight, The West Side School Board is addressing grievances aired last night, July 14, at a meeting with district officials as well as representatives of DEQ concerning the implementation of a septic lagoon to the east of the Beutler Middle School building.
To say the air of that meeting was charged would be an understatement; the room was filled righteous anger at what was perceived as an underhanded sleight by the school board and city council. The meeting was called in response to a furious telephone tree that had insisted that the school board had somehow gone behind the backs of everyone on the West Side and was now building a very unwanted pond for handling waste.
As the meeting progressed three types of people emerged from the crowd of about 100 people. The cat-with-a-canary type who were sure that the school board had been caught with their pants down and were now lying through their teeth, there was even an accusation that Dayton’s Mayor, Melvin Beutler, the former superintendent for whom the building we were meeting in was named, had somehow greased the wheels for the project, implying the city and school district were in cahoots.
The noble-warrior type were there not so much to get answers to their gotcha questions but to force out an apology and eventually left angrily when they didn’t get it. To be clear these two groups formed the minority of the people assembled.
The third group were actual concerned citizens, with general concerns, listening to the answers and trusting the experts who were present at the meeting expressly to answer those questions.
Following are some of the key questions and their answers.
1. Is there no other option?
To begin with there were three options. In order of escalating price the options were; a septic lagoon, a pressurized sewer system, and a city wide septic treatment plant.
To begin with the city wide plant is on the horizon; it should leave the purely theoretical stage and enter the planning stage around 2040, give or take a decade.
The main hope of everyone gathered was for an underground sewer system, which is understandable without the aforementioned treatment plant every home in the area has to rely on a pressurized sewer system, or a septic tank. However the primary issue is one of quantity, since the new system would service both the elementary and the middle school the amount of waste would seep into the ground water and contaminate it with the excess nitrates.
Nitrates are a concern because the area is in the Preston Nitrate Priority Area (NPA) which stretches from Oxford all the way to the Utah state border and beyond. A NPA is a region designated by the DEQ to have excessively high levels of nitrates in the soil. Nitrates can enter ground water and if ingested at more than a 10 milligram per liter concentration, can cause health issues in infants and other at risk groups.
The secondary issue is one of cost. The implementation of the pressurized system would require the drilling of several test wells and three years of study which David Goings, of the DEQ, knew from past experiences working in the area, and its designation as a NPA, would still result in the need for a lagoon. This is all without mentioning the $2.3 million price tag if it was approved.
That leaves the sewage lagoon that is currently being dug. The liner for the pond is certified for 20 years and once it is installed and tested it will be monitored for issues such as changes in water level and temperature to ensure both no groundwater seepage and no foul odors for those burying the dead in the Dayton Cemetery. It will cost $269,000 to install or less than 12% of the pressurized system.
When pressed, the school board said that at present no one is appointed to manage the conditions of the lagoon after it is complete. Resumes for the job are welcome. Maintenance for the lagoon is minimal. The district plans to work with the engineering firm for training and monitoring for the little work that is required.
2. Will it become a vector for disease?
The lagoon itself will be a 220x220x4 cubic foot pond surrounded on all sides by a six foot tall chain link fence. The example through which this question was asked was that hypothetically, birds would go near or into the water and then onto the playground equipment. Thanks to evidence given by the person asking that question the issue was largely resolved. The primary sterilizing agent for the lagoon is the UV radiation given off naturally by the sun. To ensure optimal treatment, the Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has express rules concerning foliage around the pond, nothing taller than a blade of grass for a radius of at least 25 feet.
With the nearest tree that far from the pond and the top of the fence a minimum of six feet from the water’s surface no chance of the pond serving as a vector for disease is expected.
3. Does it have to be there?
This was perhaps the one thing the board did feel the need to give a small apology for. The reason for the lagoon's location is simply that the district owns the land. However, it should be noted that the district did make an attempt months prior to this project to purchase property further to the east. Any concerned citizens interested in donating land to the project are invited to do so.
4. How will one manage the stink?
By all estimates from both the DEQ and Forsgren Engineering, the firm who developed the plan, there should be no stink. The issue that had everyone concerned was the potential for a noxious gas cloud to come off the pond. Such an event, is officially called a “Flip.” It is caused when the water of a lagoon has been stagnant for too long and allowed to stratify, settle into separate layers, which allows anaerobic bacteria, the ones that produce the bad smells, to reproduce. Larger ponds meant to service entire towns are gently stir in oxygen which kills the stinky bacteria and allows good bacteria to grow instead. The addition of the agitator could be installed in the coming years if needed.
5. Who signed off on this?
With waste management projects there is a set hierarchy of who signs off on it. For single family homes that would be a city council’s planning and zoning commission. For buildings that expel less than 2,500 gallons of waste per day the health department must sign off. For anything beyond that, say the school district, it is the DEQ. Even if the city council and health department sign off on it too, it’s little more than a legal thumbs up.
6. Why didn’t we hear about this?
The school board did discuss this in the April 2020 board meeting as well as other board meetings prior to then and it was posted on the front page of the school's website for three weeks.
7. How will the changing of the seasons affect it?
Another odor concern was how the lagoon will react to the changing weather, more specifically the winter inversion. The fear is that with the smog from Salt Lake City the sewage gasses would be trapped as well. However it was pointed out that the lagoon would be frozen over during that time of year, meaning no gasses would escape. The only problem would come in the spring when, depending on how fast things thaw out, any trapped gasses would be released. A Flip may also occur, but Craig Rasmussen, the engineer from Forsgren, assured everyone gathered that, if it did suddenly thaw all at once, the smell would only last about a single day.
8. What if it gets too low or too high?
The lagoon will be functioning well below its maximum capacity and will be monitored for issues. During the meeting the possibility of a “hundred year storm” was brought up in which the area floods to which Superintendent Spencer Barzee countered that if such a storm occurred, "we’ll all have bigger fish to fry."
The concern about the water getting too low is that if the lagoon were to dry out completely that too would release a bad smell into the air. Rasmussen said that so long as there is at least enough water to fully cover any solid material on the bottom of the lagoon no odor should escape. Attendee Angie Weeks scoffed and referenced entering a public restroom where the prior user leaves a “present” in the toilet. Rasmussen attempted to explain that what she was smelling was not the “gift,” sunk at the bottom of the bowl, but the lingering gasses given off in its expulsion. Midway through that explanation she cut him off by asking a very interesting question, “So, if I take a five gallon bucket, and I take it out in the other room, and I crap in it, and put an inch of water over it, and I bring it back and I set it in front of you, you can lean over and smell it and there will be no odor whatsoever? It all stayed out there with me?” To which Mr. Rasmussen answered in the affirmative. Doubting his response and encouraged by the chuckles of the crowd she asked, “Does anyone have a bucket?”
During the summer months when usage of the school will be at its lowest and the temperatures will be at their highest the school plans to use some of their 49 Twin Lakes water shares to ensure that the lagoon doesn’t run dry. It will take the water from less than one share to put the needed water into the lagoon.