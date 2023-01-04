The December school board meeting at the middle of the 2022-23 school year was a night of planning.
The night began with the board formally accepting the resignation of Daniel Garner, who has left to accept a position as a representative in the state legislature. Logan Checketts has agreed to finish out now-Rep. Garner’s term on the school board, which is until December 2025.
The first issue that Checketts had to contend with was the annual supplemental levy. This levy is used to pay for the maintenance of the school—basically everything that lies between janitorial (vacuuming, window washing, etc.) and construction work (the new cafeteria). The levy as it has been granted since 2003 is set for $90,000.
The board agreed to have the levy election on March 14, 2023—though the amount requested is not likely to increase.
The next item on the agenda was the implementation of a new finance policy. At present, the district is operating well within the black and nothing is in danger of being cut.
The final issue of the night was the new school calendar. There were three issues concerning the coming school year: the county fair, seniors, and kindergarten.
Several students have animals to show in the fair, but in years past they also have to be in class on the other side of the valley. Conscious of this, the board has made the first day of school August 21, the week after the fair ends.
The seniors of West Side High School get their last week of school off. This is proving a problem, as without it they can be under their needed hours for that year. Several strategies were discussed including having graduation practice count as instruction time as they are in fact being instructed on how to graduate, and having them check out of school Monday of the final week instead of Thursday the week before.
Instead of morning kindergarten and afternoon kindergarten, there will now be morning and all-day kindergarten to meet the need for instructional hours.
