The Lady Pirates softball team had a busy week with games against Malad, Soda Springs and Firth. Despite losing to Malad and Firth, they are second in district standings just below Malad. They have just one game left in the regular season which is on the road tonight Wednesday, May 4, in Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Against Firth on April 29, West Side came up short in extra innings losing 6-7 on the road.
A slow start put them down 0-1 in the top of the third inning where they tied it up 1-1. They went up 3-2 in the fourth but Firth tied it 3-3. The Pirates plated on in the top of the fifth and kept Firth from doing the same for a one-point lead that held until the seventh inning when Firth tied it up 6-6, forcing extra innings. West Side could not score and Firth did in the eighth inning for the win.
Defense and offense were on point against the Cardinals in Soda Springs on April 28 where West Side won 15-1, sweeping the series with Soda this season.
“We went to Soda and played very well defensively and offensively,” said Coach Lisa Wade. "It was a fun game.”
April 27 was Senior Night against Malad. West Side honored three seniors — Brinley Tripp, Timberly Dean and Imke Mackel — and their parents on Wednesday.
The 1-12 loss was not how the team wanted to celebrate the night but they will get another crack at the Dragons in the district tournament.
"It was a really big game,” said Coach Lisa Wade. “We had one too many crucial errors and struggled getting runners in. My girls kept fighting for the win regardless of what the score shows.”
The Pirates fell behind 0-3 in the first inning and could not get their bats going. They scored once in the fourth inning to avoid a shutout, but one by Malad at the top of the fifth ended the game early when West Side couldn’t answer.