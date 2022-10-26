West Side had a thrilling finish in the 2A District volleyball tournament winning two straight matches against Malad for the district title. They must keep that momentum going as they head into the 2A State Volleyball Tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29 in Shelley.
The Pirates open against their district rival Malad at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in a match that will determine if West Side competes in the consolation bracket or tries for a 3-peat on the championship side. They will play Declo or Melba next at 2 p.m. if they lose the opener and 4 p.m. if they win.
After defeating Bear Lake in four sets West Side lost the opening set to Malad on Oct. 19, 20-25. They finally pulled away in the second set after a back and forth battle. Tied 13-13, West Side allowed just two more points to Malad before winning 25-15.
The third set was much the same as the first with the Pirates pulling ahead after being tied 16-16 to win it 25-19. They had a bit of a scare in the fourth set as Malad took the lead and got to match point (19-24) before West Side could recover but recover they did. At a time when many teams give up, the Pirates managed a seven point swing and won the set 26-24 and the match.
Malad eliminated Bear Lake and came back to contest West Side for the district title on Oct. 20 in Malad. With no losses, the Pirates held the advantage with a game to give but much to Coach Melinda Royer’s delight, they did not need it to lock up the district title and a state berth.
West Side won the match in four very close sets 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20.
“Our setter, Laney Beckstead, played an amazing game,” Coach Royer said. “Abby Fuller and Sara Mariscal’s offense was unstoppable. Natalie Lemon and Britta Grimm owned the net. Sami Roberts, Paige Comeau and Marli Newton played amazing defense.”
The coming battle with Malad is likely to be another tight match. West Side has the advantage of momentum and an additional win during the regular season over the Dragons, though it was not in district play, but Malad will be hot for revenge and has beat the Pirates this season.
