District Champions

The Wset Side Lady Pirates bested Malad to earn the 2A District 5 volleyball title.

 Photo by LAMONT DONEY

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

West Side had a thrilling finish in the 2A District volleyball tournament winning two straight matches against Malad for the district title. They must keep that momentum going as they head into the 2A State Volleyball Tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29 in Shelley.

The Pirates open against their district rival Malad at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in a match that will determine if West Side competes in the consolation bracket or tries for a 3-peat on the championship side. They will play Declo or Melba next at 2 p.m. if they lose the opener and 4 p.m. if they win.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.