Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Pirates secured a state berth though not the way they had hoped. After losing to Bear Lake, West Side defeated North Fremont in a state play-in game to extend their season. They open the 2A State basketball tournament as the number seven seed against second seed Bear Lake on Thursday, Mar. 2, at 12 p.m. at Capitol High School in Boise.

After scoring just seven points in the first quarter in Pocatello on Feb. 25 against North Fremont, the Pirates netted 20 in the second for a 27-22 lead at the half. Their momentum continued in the third quarter where they outscored the Huskies 23-15 for a 50-37 advantage to start the fourth.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.