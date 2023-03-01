...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Cash Wade goes up strong to the basket despite being fouled by two Bear Lake players.
The Pirates secured a state berth though not the way they had hoped. After losing to Bear Lake, West Side defeated North Fremont in a state play-in game to extend their season. They open the 2A State basketball tournament as the number seven seed against second seed Bear Lake on Thursday, Mar. 2, at 12 p.m. at Capitol High School in Boise.
After scoring just seven points in the first quarter in Pocatello on Feb. 25 against North Fremont, the Pirates netted 20 in the second for a 27-22 lead at the half. Their momentum continued in the third quarter where they outscored the Huskies 23-15 for a 50-37 advantage to start the fourth.
North Fremont made a strong comeback in the fourth quarter closing the gap and forcing West Side to the charity stripe for points. Fortunately for West Side they made enough freethrows to keep the Huskies at bay.
The Pirates made 15 of 22 shots from the line in the final eight minutes for all but two of their points in the quarter. Cash Wade fouled out with 1:44 left and Dylan Ralphs followed at the 30 second mark. Colby Bowles, Ivan Campbell and Reddick Graves made half their freethrows down the stretch which was just enough to put the game out of reach for a 65-62 victory.
Campbell led the team with 18 points followed by Bowles with 15.
It was the closest game yet between West Side and Bear Lake but in the end it was the Bears who prevailed in Preston on Feb. 21.
The Pirates trailed for much of the game, at times by as many as 10. They were outscored 13-18 in the first quarter and took a 28-36 deficit to the locker room. The third quarter was much the same with Bear Lake answering every time West Side scored.
In the fourth quarter the Pirates battled back and closed the gap to 50-51 with 2:03 remaining but couldn’t quite generate enough to take the lead. West Side came oh so close but lost 50-56 sending them to the state play-in game.
Eli Brown led the team with 12 points followed by Wade with 11, Ralphs and Campbell eight each, Bowles five and Owen Nielsen and Garrett Robinson three apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.