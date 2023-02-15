...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Feb. 11 was memorable for the West Side girls who succeeded in accomplishing every team’s number one goal, securing a state berth. It has been seven years since the Lady Pirates have been to the 2A State Basketball tournament. In 2016 they made it all the way to the championship round where they lost to Soda Springs.
They will be back in Boise to open against Ririe at 5 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High School on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Bulldogs won three close games against North Fremont and lost Soda Springs by a similar margin to West Side. Other common opponents include Aberdeen, Malad, Firth and West Jefferson all of whom Ririe defeated just like West Side.
In the second game on Feb. 12, West Side will face Melba or Declo in Game 6 at 2 p.m. or Game 8 at 7 p.m. The Pirates beat Declo in their one meeting during the regular season but has not faced Melba. Their only common opponent is Firth and both West Side and Melba beat the Cougars in the regular season though Melba did so by a greater margin.
“Ririe should be a good game,” said Coach Bridgett Garner. “If we play good defense against them, it will help us compete well.”
The state play-in game in Pocatello on Feb. 11 against North Fremont was a battle. The Pirates knew what they were up against after having lost two close games to the Huskies in the regular season.
West Side led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 17-12 at the half. Both teams scored eight points in the third quarter keeping West Side’s lead at five going into the fourth. The Huskies closed the gap but A free throw by Letti Phillips gave West Side a tiny advantage. The Pirates played it smart and took care of the ball forcing North Fremont to foul Aubrie Barzee with 14.5 seconds on the clock. She hit the first but missed the second and North Fremont controlled the rebound. A three point attempt by Halli Orme was off but with West Side afraid to foul, the Huskies rebounded and got a couple of second chance shots off before time expired. Fortunately for West Side none were successful, and they won 33-31 eliminating North Fremont and punching their ticket to state.
Natalie Lemmon led all scorers with 10 points and was closely followed by Phillips with nine. Lanet Beckstead chipped in four, Julie Jensen and Aubrie Barzee three each and Tommi Henderson and Harley Nielson two apiece.
Against Soda Springs on Feb. 8 in the district championship game at Bear Lake High School, West Side held their own for three full quarters. They trailed 6-10 at the end of the first quarter and 13-17 at the half. The Pirates were outscored 10-12 in the third quarter to make it a six point game going into the fourth. Though it was their best quarter offensively and they kept it within reach, the Pirates couldn’t get the stops they needed down the stretch. With no fouls called in their favor in the entire quarter, West Side had to make do in other ways and hit three threes to help them stay in it. On the other end Soda made six of six free throws limiting West Side’s opportunities and stayed ahead for a 49-33 victory and district title.
West Side eliminated Bear Lake at home on Feb. 6 in a do or die contest but the Bears didn’t go down without a fight. The Lady Pirates held an 8-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter and only led by two (20-18) at the half. A great defensive effort in the third gave West Side a five point lead going into the fourth where it was a battle won from the free throw line. The Pirates went 12 of 18 from the charity stripe in the quarter making the Bears pay every time they went to the line. They outscored Bear Lake in every quarter for a 55-48 victory to extend their season.
Lemmon went 8 of 12 in the quarter and finished with 19 points. Phillips added 11, Beckstead nine, Barzee seven, Jensen six and Henderson two.
