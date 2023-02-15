Support Local Journalism

Feb. 11 was memorable for the West Side girls who succeeded in accomplishing every team’s number one goal, securing a state berth. It has been seven years since the Lady Pirates have been to the 2A State Basketball tournament. In 2016 they made it all the way to the championship round where they lost to Soda Springs.

They will be back in Boise to open against Ririe at 5 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High School on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Bulldogs won three close games against North Fremont and lost Soda Springs by a similar margin to West Side. Other common opponents include Aberdeen, Malad, Firth and West Jefferson all of whom Ririe defeated just like West Side.


