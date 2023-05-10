Support Local Journalism

It was a tough week for the Lady Pirates who lost to Declo at home on Senior Night and to Bear Lake on the road on May 5. They began the 2A District 5 softball tournament on May 8 in Bear Lake and continued on May 9 (scores for games 1-5 were unavailable at press time). Game 6 and if necessary, game 7, are today, Wednesday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the two teams that are still alive.

On the road, West Side opened the game with a two-run home run by Dakota Nelson for a 2-0 lead but the Bears answered with six and left the Pirates trailing 2-11 in the top of the third inning. West Side plated three runs but the rally was short lived as Bear Lake got back the three and added four more for a 13-run lead going into the fourth inning.


