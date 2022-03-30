Eleven teams traveled to West Side’s Spring Classic track meet on Mar. 24, including Preston. The Indian boys won the meet with 175.5 points followed by Buhl with 91.5, Snake River at 89.5, Soda Spring with 69.5 and Box Elder at 65. For the girls Preston took first with 166,5 points, Box Elder was second with 73, Soda Spring followed with 71, then Marsh Valley at 55 and West Side tied Firth with 51.5.
West Side travels to Logan today, Mar. 30 at 2 p.m. and Preston will be at Box Elder for the annual Cache Box.
Top results for West Side where there were many personal season records set were as follows.
Boys
100 Meters 9th Cage Brokens 12.09a PR
400 Meters 8th Sam Tolman 56.74a SR
800 Meters 8th Bradyn Noreen 2:15.56a PR
110m Hurdles 7th Brennon Winward 17.12a SR
300m Hurdles 8th Brennon Winward 44.96a PR
and 10th Easton Henderson 45.48a SR
4x100 Relay 5th Easton Henderson, Cage Brokens, Owen Nielsen, Sam Tolman 47.26a
4x200 Relay 9th McKay Mumford, Crew Sage, Bradyn Noreen, Garrett Taylor 1:51.87a
4x400 Relay 11th Brennon Winward, Easton Henderson, Crew Sage, Sam Tolman 4:03.65a
Shot Put 6th Arron McDaniel 38-00.00 and 9th Cage Brokens 35-10.00
Discus 7th Easton Shurtliff 106-08 PR
Pole Vault 9th Owen Nielsen 10-00.00 SR
Triple Jump 8th Brennon Winward 38-09.00 PR
Girls
400 Meters 3rd Aubrie Barzee 1:03.82a PR and 7th Johanna Ebert 1:04.53a PR
800 Meters 2nd Johanna Ebert 2:30.57a PR 4th Aubrie Barzee 2:33.66a
3200 Meters 9th Keziah Westover 13:24.36a PR
100m Hurdles 7th Letti Phillips 18.21a SR
300m Hurdles 10th Hadlee Gunnell 55.23a PR
4x100 Relay 4th Letti Phillips, Hadlee Gunnell, Kynlee Beckstead, Harley Nielsen 55.62a
9th Laney Beckstead, Tommi Henderson, Aynslee Stewart, Audry Gundersen 59.80a
4x200 Relay 1st Aubrie Barzee, Johanna Ebert, Kynlee Beckstead, Letti Phillips 1:55.33a
4x400 Relay 6th Aubrie Barzee, Johanna Ebert, Cassidy Checketts, Tommi Henderson 4:34.11a
11th Malen Crespo, Izabell Eldredge, Keziah Westover, Luna Schlegtendol 5:03.22a
Shot Put 11th Audry Gundersen 27-07.00 PR
High Jump 4th Reagan Bingham 4-08.00 PRa
Pole Vault 4th Kynlee Beckstead 7-06.00 SR and tied for 9th Laney Beckstead 6-00.00 PR, Hadlee Gunnell 6-00.00 and Luna Schlegtendol 6-00.00 PR
Preston also recorded some personal and season records and their top placers were
Boys
800 Meters 1st Garrett Hale 2:06.56a SR, 3rd Luke Visser 2:10.56a PR, 4th Tristan Lyon 2:10.95a PR
1600 Meters 2nd Garrett Hale 4:51.25a 3rd Luke Visser 4:52.53a SR 5th Reynger Davidsavor 4:56.52a SR
3200 Meters 2nd Edison Leffler 10:04.67a SR, 3rd Reynger Davidsavor 10:29.00a SR, 4th Gage Cordner 10:29.71a PR
110m Hurdles 3rd Brecker Knapp 15.89a SR 5th Charles Iverson 16.95a
300m Hurdles 4th Brecker Knapp 43.66a
4x200 Relay 4th Nick Nielson, Lucas Olsen, Burton Bevans, Jeremy Higley 1:38.47a
4x400 Relay 2nd Jeremy Higley, Tristan Lyon, Brecker Knapp, Edison Leffler 3:37.50a
Shot Put 3rd Rhett Larsen 40-10.00
Discus 2nd Rhett Larsen 112-10 PR
High Jump 2nd John Anderson 5-08.00 PR and 4th Archer Andersen 5-06.00
Pole Vault 1st Kimble Rigby 13-00.00, 3rd Tavin Rigby 11-00.00 PR, 4th Paytton Alder 10-06.00 PR
Long Jump Varsity 1st Jeremy Higley 19-10.00 PR, 2nd Nick Nielson 19-08.50 SR, 4th Russell Kunz 19-04.00 PR, 5th Paytton Alder 19-00.00 PR
Triple Jump 3rd Paytton Alder 41-06.00 PR, 5th Russell Kunz 41-01.00
Girls
400 Meters 5th Taylor Romney 1:04.08a SR
800 Meters 1st McKinley Scott 2:26.45a PR
1600 Meters 1st McKinley Scott 5:29.49a PR, 2nd Angelie Scott 5:30.05a SR, 5th Maren Leffler 5:55.26a SR
3200 Meters 2nd Angelie Scott 12:04.93a SR, 3rd Maren Leffler 12:47.09a SR
100m Hurdles 3rd Mickayla Robertson 17.78a
300m Hurdles 5th Mickayla Robertson 52.14a SR
4x100 Relay 1st Anna May, Elly Jeppsen, Addelin Romney, Kacee Jensen 52.40a,
3rd Macie Bloom, Fallon Palmer, Libby Purser, Hayven Holyoak 55.02a
4x200 Relay 3rd Aurora Mastrangelo, Samantha Palmer, Lizzie Cole, Sydnee Hatch 1:57.40a,
4th Brooke Barrett, Brytlee Harris, Emma Bray, Macie Bloom 1:58.47a
4x400 2nd Oakley Reid, Maren Leffler, Angelie Scott, Elly Jeppsen 4:24.03a,
5th Taylor Romney, Andie Bell, Hailey Meek, McKinley Scott 4:32.19a
Shot Put 1stAkazia Knapp 32-05.50 PR
Discus 1st Akazia Knapp 105-02 SR and 5th Olivia Tracy 84-06.50 SR
High Jump 2nd Carly Dunn 4-10.00 PR, 4th Samantha Whiteley 4-08.00 SR
Pole Vault 1st Chakobi Lewis 8-06.00, 2nd Madison Wood 8-00.00 PR, 4th Addelin Romney 7-06.00 PR
Triple Jump 5th Olivia Tracy 32-03.00 SR