Great news! West Side’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) team placed first in the entire state of Idaho. This qualified them to go to nationals where they took one of the 14 silver medals. They competed against 38 other teams from across the nation in Indianapolis, Indiana. West side sent four students this year to compete in Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management, or as most people call it, Dairy Judging. The goal of the program is to help students develop skills in dairy cattle selection and herd management. This includes evaluating the cattle’s physical characteristics, explaining their various classes and analyzing a herd record as a team.
In addition to winning silver as a team, each student placed individually. Jed Hurren and Shade Stewart took silver and Bridger Christensen and Izabell Eldridge took bronze. As individuals the team members had to complete a general knowledge exam, then evaluate and select six dairy animal classes, and provide oral reasons defending their selection to a panel of judges. These students have achieved a great honor the last time West Side sent a team to nationals was nearly 15 years ago. It’s important to note that the West Side team was competing against teams of all sizes, there were no divisions in the competition. These students weren’t Idaho’s small school team — they were Idaho’s team, period.
Mitchell Bowles, West Side’s FFA instructor, wished to publicly thank several of the local businesses for their support, most notably Valley Wide Cooperative for their donation of a meat smoker for a raffle, and Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA) for their support as well. Last, but not least, he wishes to thank the school board and community for their unwavering support of the students and program.