The major issue at the March West Side School Board meeting was coronavirus and the closure of the school district it has caused. The board members themselves appeared quite conscientious and practiced social distancing to the best of their abilities, covering coughs with their sleeve, not shaking hands, etc. The major concern was meeting the required school days to count as an academic year despite the coronavirus.
When it was suggested that normal school begin again but on a voluntary basis it was killed quickly with counterarguments. What if none of the parents dare send their children to school? What happens to the students who won’t or can’t come back, are they just to fall behind the others? What about the extra work the teachers would have to put in to handle both the online and in-class students? What if the bus drivers refuse for fear of catching corona themselves?
After much debate, the board decided on the following course of action: Spring Break will be off just like any other year, the following week will be strictly online classes via the students’ Chromebook, with teachers available for video/phone calls between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Should a student not have an internet connection at home a supervised classroom will be made available.
Due to the still largely unknown breadth and scope of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on society, the board agreed to meet on March 31 at 7 p.m. to discuss whether or not to reconvene normal classes on April 6. The online days should still count toward an academic school year, hopefully preventing the school year from going into June.
On a slightly related topic, the board was given a copy of the weather cancelation policy from Cache County and Logan City School Districts for their review and consideration about a similar policy at West Side. The policy would set regulations for late starts, early outs and just plain cancellation of school due to blizzards, extreme temperature, high winds and even fog. For example if the National Weather Service predicts heavy snow between 4 a.m and 5:30 a.m. the district would begin considering a late start out of concern for the children’s safety.
The buses themselves came next. Last month the district looked into getting a new $100,000 diesel bus.
Under Idaho State law there are reimbursable miles (bus routes) and non-reimbursable miles (field trips and sporting events). In a report to the board district superintendent Spencer Barzee said the West Side used its buses, and buses only, for an average of 16,500 miles of non-reimbursable travel over the past two years. The reimbursement system works over a 12-year period from the Idaho State Department of Education. The first 12 years of a buss’s service, the state helps pay for it with the peak coming in year six. The reimbursement rate that is unique to West Side is $3.58 a mile.
The majority of that 16,500 miles was taken by the number seven bus — the number refers to the year the district purchased it, so 2007. Bus seven is not on the reimbursement plan because it is not used for regular bus routes.
In other news the supplemental maintenance levy passed yet again by 79%, meaning the school district has secured $90,000 of funding for another year. The addition to the Beutler Middle School is nearing completion. Tile will soon be laid in the bathrooms and the drop ceiling will follow soon after.