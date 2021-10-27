The West Side School Board Meeting began with an unexpected guest of sorts. Brad Nielson, one time board member and current treasurer, was there to discuss the district’s annual financial audit. The overall audit review boiled down to several facts. The new multipurpose building and classrooms that are being attached to the Bud Elwell gymnasium have decreased the finances of the district. Usually they have a reserve cash cushion but it has been reduced from its standard six months of operating finances down to two months. Unsurprisingly it was recommended that they restore that financial cushion as fast as possible.
There was some discussion about changing the senior project requirements. At present every student is required to complete a project in order to graduate. The current format of the project involves a checklist of items that need to be checked off by various instructors and members of the community.
The proposed change is to a portfolio based system culminating with a presentation to a panel of judges. Daniel Garner, wondered if there was a better way so the school doesn’t put unnecessary strain on the seniors and their families, forcing them to retain past work that normally would be discarded.
Superintendent Spencer Barzee asked to postpone the topic and suggested inviting high school staff members to the November board meeting to help provide more of a basis for the changes.
In other news, the board reviewed the dress code and removed certain provisions. The school will no longer be legislating hairstyles or piercings. Middle school students are now permitted to wear hats. It is important to note that these changes are being made because they have proven redundant. Mothers have been moderating hairstyles and banning piercings. No teacher has been enforcing the no-hat rule.