The cities of Oxford, Clifton and Dayton are recipients of $1.7 million in Idaho Department of Commerce broadband infrastructure grants for broadband projects to facilitate remote learning and economic development. The grants are funded through the CARES Act.
Priority for funding went to areas of less than 3,000 residents and/or underserved community, with speeds of 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload or less.
“In the short-term, this investment in broadband connectivity will assist with our ongoing COVID-19 response by supporting student remote learning, telehealth, work-from-home opportunities in more parts of the state, and improved government services. In the long-term, we will see better opportunities for economic development in underserved parts of Idaho,” noted Governor Brad Little.
The grant required no match from the cities, but the partnership of a for-profit internet service provider (ISP) with the cities was required. Direct Communications, an Idaho homegrown company, stepped up to the challenge and agreed to deliver fiber to the residents. The company is required to have the main backbone of fiber installed by Dec. 15. It has located existing infrastructure lines in each of the communities and is currently in the process of installing that infrastructure.
Once the backbone fiber is along the roadways, crews can start laying fiber to each residence upon approval from the homeowner, free of charge.
Homeowners interested in taking advantage of having fiber optics run to their home for free need to sign a “Property Access Form,” which can be obtained on Direct Communication’s website at directcom.com under the residential tab.
Filling out the form does not mean that property owners are signing up for service from Direct Communications, it only allows for a free installation of fiber if the homeowner should ever decide to subscribe to the company’s fiber internet service later on.
Property owners may call Direct Communications at 208-548-2345 for questions or help with signing up for free installation of fiber to their home. Even if the resident does not want Direct Communication’s services at this time, they can still receive a free install of fiber to the home for future use.
Having fiber installation to a home increases the value of the property if the homeowner should ever decide to sell, said Linda Hansen, who sells real estate in Franklin County. “It makes a difference in whether people will buy (a home) or not. People like their electronics. We have that question a lot,” said Hansen.
With the uptick of people working from home and or remote learning occurring from home, fiber improves the quality and speed of communicating online. The fiber is placed in a small trench that is quickly covered. Landscaping and sprinkler systems will be avoided, said Kathy Ray, Regional Economic Development Professional of the Four County Alliance of Southeastern Idaho. Because weather will affect the ability to install the fiber, some residents may not receive fiber lay until spring.
Questions regarding whether a home is included in the grant award, or any other questions, may be directed to Direct Communications at 208-548-2345 or Kathy Ray at 208-317-1827. Property owners who have not provided a signed “Property Access Form,” by the time work begins, may receive a call from a representative from Direct Communications regarding whether there is an interested in the free fiber lay to the home. Homeowners may call Direct Communications for pricing of services. Once the fiber is connected to a home, speeds up to 1 gigabyte will be available upon contract of services.
The service provides enough gigabytes for two people to work comfortably, said Ray, who uses the service, as does her husband as a teacher, out of Malad.
“There are a lot of places in Idaho who do not have service at all,” said Ray. “Wireless is great until you come into mountains, hills and huge trees.”
Caribou County sponsored the same deal for portions of the Thatcher area which includes Niter, Liberty Loop and Lago.
The mayors and city councils of Oxford, Clifton and Dayton sponsored the grants locally. Ray wrote the grants for Oxford and Clifton. Grant submissions started June 29, and closed two weeks later. Over 137 applications requested funding.