West Side was able to compete at Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah on Mar. 17 but their home quad meet scheduled for Mar. 22 has been canceled. Hopefully the track and field will be ready for their home invitational on Thursday, April 6, which is their next scheduled meet.
At Box Elder both the boys and girls teams took second behind the Bees at the three team meet. The girls narrowly edged Malad for second with 95 points to Malad’s 92 and Box Elder scored 325.
On the boys side, the Pirates easily outpointed Malad with 174 points while the Dragons scored 82 and Box Elder led with 310.
West Side had a number of competitors finish in the top ten for both boys and girls who are listed below. There were many who recorded personal bests which is exciting to see so early in the season and despite limited time outside.
100m: Trayce Stone took seventh with a personal best of 12.39. Kynlee Beckstead placed fourth with 14.00 personal best.
200m: Stone was second with a PR of 24.92, Parker Moser third with a PR of 25.06. Allie Henderson was fifth with a 29.71 PR.
400m: Moser took first at 55.08 and Olivia Jensen was ninth at 1:15.15 for a person al best.
800m: Freshman Ethan Willis was first with a personal record of 2:09.37 and Bradyn Noreen took second at 2:17.44. Keziah Westover took ninth at 2:51.86.
1600m: Noreen took first at 5:01.93 and Willis second with 5:03.58 and a personal best. Keziah Westover was sixth at 6:16.12.
110m Hurdles: Brennon Winward was first at 15.97, Clayton Millburn third with a PR of 19.37 and Aaron Willis fifth with a PR of 20.41. Letti Phillips took first with 17.52.
300m Hurdles : Winward took first at 42.08, Milburn third with a PR of 50.69 and Aaron Willis fourth with 51.81. Phillips placed second at 50.26.
4x100 Relay: the boys relay teams took first at 47.25 and third at 51.70 while the girls team finished first at 53.51.
4x200 Relay: The boys took second at 1:54.49 and the girls first with 2:10.16.
4x400 Relay: The boys teams finished first at 4:02.37, third with 4:14.50, fourth at 4:50.54 and fifth with 6:02.07.
Shot Put: Arron McDaniel finished first with a PR of 39-09.00, McCoy Winward ninth and personal record of 29-00.00 and Audry Gundersen second at 29-00.00.
Discus: McDaniel tppok first with a PR of 104-05 and Gundersen second for the girls at 74-05.
Long Jump: Tommi Henderson was second at 14-09.00, Olivia Jensen fifth with a PR of 10-10.00, Larraine Campbel sixth with a PR of 10-07.00PR and Kaybree Juhasz seventh with a PR of 10-04.00.
Triple Jump: Henderson took second at 29-07.75 and Juhasz with with a PR of 19-00.00.
