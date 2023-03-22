Support Local Journalism

West Side was able to compete at Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah on Mar. 17 but their home quad meet scheduled for Mar. 22 has been canceled. Hopefully the track and field will be ready for their home invitational on Thursday, April 6, which is their next scheduled meet.

At Box Elder both the boys and girls teams took second behind the Bees at the three team meet. The girls narrowly edged Malad for second with 95 points to Malad’s 92 and Box Elder scored 325.


