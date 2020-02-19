The West Side boys finished the regular season 7-0 in conference play. They host Soda Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. and play at home again on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Winning those first two games will guarantee the Pirates a state berth.
The Pirates trailed Malad 18-24 at the end of the first half in their final regular season game on Feb. 13. It was not the start they wanted, but they rallied in the second half and came storming back from the six-point deficit to beat Malad, 57-46, on the road.
In the process, the Pirates (18-3, 8-0 district) swept the season series with the Dragons (13-7, 5-3) and extended their winning streak to 18.
Bryler Shurtliff was key for West Side with 20 points. Ryan Beckstead and Connor Nielsen added eight points each and Blaize Brown and Adam Headworth pitched in seven points apiece.
“We came out and had a real good second half,” coach Tyler Brown said. “Proud of them for finishing strong. Malad is a real good team.”
The Pirates celebrated senior night with a 66-44 victory over Aberdeen on Feb. 11. They honored six seniors Isaac Frankman, Ryan Beckstead, Connor Nielsen, Jaxon Moser, Ty Ward and Adam Headworth, and their parents, before the game.
Against Aberdeen, the score was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers matched the Pirates 15-15 in the fourth, but the middle two quarters were all West Side. The Pirates took control in the second, outscoring Aberdeen 21-11 and continuing their momentum in the third with 20 more points. They started the fourth with a 51-29 lead.
Frankman and Nielsen led the team with 13 points each followed by Shurtliff with 11, Beckstead eight, Brown and Moser seven each, Ward four and Ryan Lemmon three.