The Lady Pirates are off to a good start in volleyball with wins over Grace and North Gem at home on Aug. 24 as well as some good matches in the Cokeville Tournament. They travel to Grace tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 31 to play at 7 p.m.

West Side opened the season with a tri match. They defeated North Gem in two (25-6, 25-5) and Grace in three (25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19).

