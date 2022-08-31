...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Abby Fuller sends the ball past the Grace front line.
The Lady Pirates are off to a good start in volleyball with wins over Grace and North Gem at home on Aug. 24 as well as some good matches in the Cokeville Tournament. They travel to Grace tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 31 to play at 7 p.m.
West Side opened the season with a tri match. They defeated North Gem in two (25-6, 25-5) and Grace in three (25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19).
At the Cokeville Tournament in Pool Play the Lady Pirates won over Riverside: 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, lost to Star Valley: 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, 22-25 and beat Rich: 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 27-24.
That put them as the fourth seed out of 12 for tournament play. In the tournament they defeated Cokeville in three (25-17, 26-24, 25-17) then lost to Lyman (22-25, 14-25, 11-25) and beat Star Valley in four (25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19) in the 3rd/4th place gameto take third overall out of 12 teams.
“The girls played a lot of volleyball this week,” said Coach Melinda Royer. “We are starting to gel together as a team. We passed well and served aggressively.”