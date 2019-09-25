The Lady Pirates have had a rough stretch of games against some very tough opponents over the last week but believe things are starting to pick back up. They host Aberdeen on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Sept. 26. Both games begin at 7 p.m. and are important district matches.
On Saturday, we traveled to Rich High School in Utah. The girls played a bit better but lost in three sets. We are gearing up to play Aberdeen and Soda Springs this week.”
The Pirates also lost to American Falls in three at home on Sept. 19 and Bear Lake on Sept. 18.
“Last week we played Bear Lake at home and lost in three sets,” said Coach Melinda Royer. “We had a hard time finding our rhythm and a lot of first home game jitters. “
West Side has just four matches left in the regular season and all of them are district opponents and will determine seeding for the upcoming district tournament in October.