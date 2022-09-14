Support Local Journalism

West Side swept Bear River and Ririe in a volleyball home tri-match on Sep. 8 despite a toasty gym and a late start to the final match. They went on to dominate at the West Jefferson Invitational Tournament in Terreton, Idaho.

Tonight, the Pirates face their first district opponents when they host Soda Springs and then travel to Malad on Thursday, Sep. 15, both at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 the team will be at Preston for a tri-match with Preston and Marsh Valley beginning at 11 a.m.

