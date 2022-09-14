West Side swept Bear River and Ririe in a volleyball home tri-match on Sep. 8 despite a toasty gym and a late start to the final match. They went on to dominate at the West Jefferson Invitational Tournament in Terreton, Idaho.
Tonight, the Pirates face their first district opponents when they host Soda Springs and then travel to Malad on Thursday, Sep. 15, both at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 the team will be at Preston for a tri-match with Preston and Marsh Valley beginning at 11 a.m.
On Saturday the Pirates came away as the champions of the West Jefferson Invitational Tournament.
“We did not drop a set to anyone the entire day,” said Coach MeLinda Royer. “We beat Water Springs, Butte, and West Jefferson in pool play. We then beat West Jefferson again and Malad in the first two rounds of the tournament. We played Salmon for the championship and beat them in two games as well.”
Thursday the Lady Pirates faced Ririe and won in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26. Each set the Bulldogs hung in there and tested West Side, particularly in the final set where a seven-point Pirate lead evaporated and Ririe tied it up 19-19. The teams battled for the match point going back and forth until West Side finally pulled away and won it 28-26.
Bear River proved to be a bit less of a challenge and the Pirates won in three 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.
“It was a good week to be a Lady Pirate,” Coach Royer said.