The Lady Pirates fell to Marsh Valley and Preston in a Preston tri-match on Saturday, Sept 14.
“It was a rough day for WS volleyball as we were short two of our varsity starters,” said Coach Melinda Royer. “We are hoping for a better week this week as we start district play with Bear Lake at West Side on Wednesday.”
After the Pirates host the Bears on Sept. 18 they host American Falls on Thursday, Sept. 19. Both games begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 21 they travel to American Falls for a game at 11:30 a.m. and host Aberdeen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.