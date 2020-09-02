The West Side volleyball team started off strong with wins over Grace, Logan and North Gem at home. They travel to Grace today, Sept. 2 to play at 7p.m. and host Bear River on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
So far, the Lady Pirates are undefeated winning all of their matches in three sets.
“As a team we served tough with 92% service rating,” said Coach Melinda Royer. “The Pirate girls played tough defeating Logan in three games,” she said of the contest with the Gizzlies. “Madalyn Barzee led the team with 15 digs, Kajsia Fuller: 7 kills, Jesse Mariscal: 6 kills, Abby Fuller: 6 kills, TyLene Royer: 6 aces. Laney Beckstead; 20 assists.”