At its first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, the West Side School Board last week welcomed new teachers and staff, who introduced themselves to the board.
Penny Tolman is the new art teacher. She is also a coach for high school track and middle school cross country. Marin Kimpton is the new band and choir director. Mandy Lowe is teaching the new all day kindergarten class. Marli Sears is the new first grade teacher. And last but not least, Randi Ransom is the new district treasurer and business manager.
The board reviewed the Vape Education Curriculum, a new program that will focus more on drugs as a method of addiction, whereas past programs such as DARE focused on drugs as a crime to be punished. The hope is that they can keep the younger students from being driven to vape due to social forces such as problems at home or with friends, or even schoolwork itself. They hope that this particular gateway drug will be kept shut out of the lives of the students of West Side.
The big decisions of the night focused on buses. There are several problems with the current busses the school district is currently running.
Issue one is that five busses don’t have a security camera on board. Such systems cost $3,000 for both sound and picture. The problem is that the buses in question are so close to being retired that the system might be a waste of money. The systems come standard in newer buses to settle allegations of abuse or misconduct on behalf of both students and drivers.
The next issue is that at certain points on several bus routes, the school bus must back up into a private driveway or other private property to turn around. According to state code that is a big problem, as buses are not supposed to need to turn around. Though there have been no complaints and the owners of the land in question have been understanding of the situation, the board plans to ask the cities and county if public options can be made available, especially in winter.
Before the meeting started, Dr. Barzee shared some of his research on electric buses. A a trip to Soda Springs from West Side on an electric bus is $18 in electricity or $85 on a diesel bus.
It is important to note that transportation of students for academic purposes is subsidized around 80% by the state. Transportation of students for activities does not qualify for any reimbursement, which makes an electric bus appealing in this instance. However, unless a grant is obtained to purchase an eletric bus, a disesel bus is more economical over the life of the bus because of the exceeding large amount of upfront costs required to purchase an electric bus.