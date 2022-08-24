Support Local Journalism

At its first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, the West Side School Board last week welcomed new teachers and staff, who introduced themselves to the board.

Penny Tolman is the new art teacher. She is also a coach for high school track and middle school cross country. Marin Kimpton is the new band and choir director. Mandy Lowe is teaching the new all day kindergarten class. Marli Sears is the new first grade teacher. And last but not least, Randi Ransom is the new district treasurer and business manager.

