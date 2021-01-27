The first meeting of the West Side School Board of 2021 was brief. The first issue was the reorganizing of the board itself. The Chairman of 2019 and 2020, Daniel Garner, stepped down nominating
Bracken Henderson was voted in as chairman of the West Side School Board last week, filling the position from which Daniel Garner stepped down. The board approved Henderson for the position unanimously. Both Kathy Creager and John Jensen received two votes for the vice-chair position. The pair looked at each other and basically asked if the other one wanted the job. Long story short Creager remains the vice chair.
The Governor’s office announced on Wednesday late afternoon that more fans would be allowed to observe high school sports and tasked the Idaho Board of Education with determining the specifics. Prior to this the number of fans each person was allowed was two. The largest hang-up for determining the number of spectators to attend a sporting event is the capacity of the facility.
West Side’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) team won the Region 8 BPA competition. Competitors came from 10 other schools, some of them far larger than West Side, such as Pocatello, American Falls, Grace and Aberdeen. The youth compete in video production, computer programming, computer animation and even computer security — all 21st century skills.