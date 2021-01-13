The West Side boys had a good week, with wins over Firth and Rich. The Pirates have their first conference games this week when they travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Jan. 14, to play at 7 p.m. and host Bear Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.
“They both will be big games for us,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “Hopefully, we can score a few more points than we did against Rich and have better games shooting the ball.”
In Utah on Jan. 8, the Pirates started well and led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Though they didn’t score as much in the second, West Side still outscored the Rebels 8-6, and extended their lead to 21-11, at the half.
Rich came out strong in the second half swinging the momentum in their favor. They began to close the gap and outscored West Side 17-15, in the third.
The fourth quarter was challenging for the Pirates who scored just eight points, but managed to hold off Rich and win the game 44-40.
“We again had a good start outscoring them 13-5 in the first quarter,”Brown said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well that game but did enough to win.”
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with 21 points. Blaize Brown added eight, Brentan Noreen and Easton Henderson four each, Jackson Stewart three and Ryker Love and Parker Henderson two apiece.
At home against Firth on Jan. 7, the Pirates trailed 2-3 at the start, but soon took the lead and never relinquished it. They finished the quarter 16-12.
Though they couldn’t shake the Cougars, West Side maintained their advantage 21-18, at the half.
In the third quarter the Pirates were able to extend their lead to 36-30, for a little bit of a cushion going into the fourth. The Rebels cut it to three before west Side pulled away again and won it 43-37, completing a season sweep of the Rebels.
“I thought overall we played pretty well,” said Coach Brown. “Firth is an excellent defensive team and it’s difficult to score against them. We had a real good first and third quarter. I was
pleased with our free throw shooting. We were 14/18 from the line for the game and 7/8 in the 4th quarter. That’s what helped us win.”
Shurtliff scored 19 for the Pirates, Stewart 10, Easton Henderson eight, Noreen five and Parker Henderson one.