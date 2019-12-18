The West Side wrestlers traveled to Marsh Valley over the weekend where they had some great success. The team will wrestle in Soda Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Malad on Saturday, Dec. 21.
“West Side had a great tournament this weekend,” said Coach Legrand Leavitt who took 15 wrestlers to the Marsh Valley Pod Tournament. “This is a unique tournament in that wrestlers are separated by weight class into pods of about eight wrestlers. Each of the wrestlers in the pod, wrestle all other wrestlers in the pod. Most of the athletes wrestled seven matches in two days, three on Friday and four on Saturday.”
Leavitt was pleased with the results overall but specifically recognized three wrestlers who went undefeated: sophomore Connor Robinson (HWT), freshman Easton Shurtliff (138 lbs), and freshman Jed Hurren (98 lbs). He also noted Sesha Beckstead and Tayson Royer, who both lost just one match during the entire tournament.