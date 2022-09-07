The West Side cross-county teams participated in the Cardinal Classic on Sep. 3 and will travel to Idaho Falls for the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Friday, Sep. 9.
Boys
The West Side cross-county teams participated in the Cardinal Classic on Sep. 3 and will travel to Idaho Falls for the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Friday, Sep. 9.
Boys
16-Bradyn Noreen 17:40.31
61-Grant Clawson 18:35.74
107-Ethan Willis 19:25.70
108-Koby Telford 19:26.36
134-Kaden Telford 20:14.13
154-Malachi Beutler 20:41.16
Girls
35-Keziah Westover 22:13.64
127-Eliza Olson 25:03.15
176-Letti Phillips 30:20.70
Citizen sports writer/Production
