The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated.
A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
In the process, the Bears put an end to the Pirates’ 35-game winning streak. It was also West Side’s first loss in district play since 2017.
“In the end, they just made a few more plays than we did,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “We had the ball inside the (Bear Lake) 10-yard line right before half and we didn’t score. We had them down 7-0 and they fumbled the ball, and we got the ball on the (BL) 20 and we didn’t score there. If we get up 14-0, who knows what happens in that game. Just a lot of what-ifs, you know, but we had to lose at some time and we lost to a good team, and we battled. And that’s the way it is.”
Neal was the star of the game as he threw two touchdown passes, ran for another score and intercepted a pair of passes on the other side of the ball — one he returned 40 yards to the house. The senior completed 11 of 20 passes for 188 yards and zero INTs.
“He’s a good player, obviously,” Moser said of Neal. “You know, they’ve got a lot of good players. I think his defensive play probably hurt us more than his offensive play, but (he’s a) good football player. And, like I said, they had a good game plan.”
Neal’s 40-yard pick-six gave Bear Lake a 20-7 lead in the second quarter. The Pirates (3-1, 0-1) bounced back by holding the Bears (4-1, 1-0) scoreless in the second half.
A 47-yard touchdown pass from Eli Brown to Garrett Robinson pared West Side’s deficit to 20-14 late in the third quarter. Parker Moser sprinted his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to pull West Side even midway through the fourth quarter. The visitors had a chance to take the lead, but the extra point was blocked.
West Side got the ball back a couple of minutes later and promptly marched inside the Bear Lake 30-yard line. However, the Bears came up with a potential game-saving defensive stand when Parker Moser was ruled short of the first-down marker by a fraction in an inch on a fourth-and-1 run. The officials actually measured the spot twice.
The Bears won the coin toss in overtime and deferred. The Pirates capitalized on their possession on a well-executed 3-yard scoring scamper by Moser on fourth down.
Bear Lake only needed two plays to advance the pigskin 10 yards on its possession in OT. Neal kept the ball and easily scored from 3 yards out. The hosts elected to roll the dice and go for the win, and Neal found Beresford on a well-executed slant pattern.
Moser found paydirt three times for West Side — the first time on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. As coach Moser mentioned, the Pirates had a golden opportunity to extend their advantage as they promptly recovered a fumble at the Bear Lake 15-yard line, but the Brown was picked off a few plays later.
Bear Lake won the turnover battle, 3-2. The Bears fumbled seven times, but were able to recover five of them.
Neal’s first TD toss was a 15-yarder to Rhett Lloyd in the first quarter, and his second was a 1-yarder to Brady Shaul in the second quarter. The Bears scored 20 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters.
“I think we made way too many mistakes the first half to win a game like that and ... at halftime it looked like with the way momentum was going and things were turning on us, it looked like the game could get ugly real quick,” coach Moser said. “So, not only was the streak going to end, but it looked like it was going to end in a blowout.
“Anyway, I challenged the kids at halftime to dig their heels in and bow their necks and change the momentum and battle back, and losing never feels good, but the kids in the second half played with a lot of grit and just really played tough. And, you know, we played well enough in the second half to put up a good fight, and I was proud of them.”
The Pirates outgained the Bears as they finished with 325 yards to the Bears’ 246. Take away the three INTs and Brown completed 11 of 14 passes for 152 yards. West Side limited Bear Lake to 58 yards on 23 rushing attempts.
Parker Moser led the offensive charge for the Pirates with 95 yards on 22 carries, plus 59 yards on six receptions. Easton Shurtliff chipped in with 54 yards on the ground for West Side, which gained 173 yards on 41 rushes.
Dillon Ralphs had a huge game defensively for the Pirates as he contributed with 3.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and a deflected pass at the line of scrimmage. Colten Gunderson also pounced on a Bear Lake fumble for West Side, which got six tackles, a sack and a deflected pass from Jackson Beckstead.
Bear Lake was won four straight games after falling by two points to 2A state power North Fremont in the season opener for both teams. Like the Pirates, the Bears have defeated two-time defending 2A runner-up Firth this season.
West Side will look to bounce back next Friday on the road against Soda Springs.
