Spencer Barzee, superintendent of the West Side School District, will end his 11-year tenure at that position after he was chosen to fill an opening with the Idaho State Department of Education.

Last Friday, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield formally announced the hiring of three people, including Barzee, to fill key positions in the education department.


