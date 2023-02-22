...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Spencer Barzee, superintendent of the West Side School District, will end his 11-year tenure at that position after he was chosen to fill an opening with the Idaho State Department of Education.
Last Friday, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield formally announced the hiring of three people, including Barzee, to fill key positions in the education department.
Barzee will fill a new role as Director of the Eastern Idaho Regional Support Services. Throughout his 20 years in education, he has taught mathematics in middle school and has served as an elementary principal, high school principal and athletic director.
He is now in his 11th year as superintendent of the West Side School District in Dayton. He holds a bachelor’s degree from BYU-Idaho, a master’s degree from the University of Idaho and a doctorate from Northwest Nazarene University. He will start his new job in August after finishing out the current school year with the West Side district.
The state education department is also welcoming a new Director of Special Education, Julie Mead; and Director of Content and Curriculum, Meghan Wonderlic.
Wonderlich has been a math teacher at Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School, assistant principal at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell and principal of Caldwell’s Jefferson Middle School.
Mead has served as a school psychologist and Director of Special Services for the Caldwell School District. She also brings a background of work with Idaho Special Education Support and Technical Assistance (Idaho SESTA), where she served as director. She replaces former Special Education Director Charlie Silva, who retired in 2022.
“We’re thrilled to have Spencer Barzee, Meghan Wonderlich and Julie Mead join our academic team at the State Department of Education,” Chief Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell said. “We’re committed to hiring dedicated educators to lead our academic initiatives. Spencer, Meghan and Julie are highly respected Idaho practitioners, committed to serving our students, families and schools throughout the state.”
According to Friday’s announcement, the new hirings come as a new administration continues to work towards fully staffing the department following January’s transition.
“I’m confident that the addition of these talented individuals will help us to best serve our educational communities,” Critchfield said. “Bringing in the right people for the future of Idaho’s students is a top priority of mine, and I think that Megan, Spencer and Julie are all uniquely suited for the work ahead of them.”
